Our reporter puts together a flavor/calorie map for the chain’s frozen dessert beverages in Japan.

There are a lot of great things about being a foodie in Japan, and undeniably one of them is the sheer variety of special Frappuccino flavors put out by Starbucks Japan. The latest, the Fruit Gyu New Frappuccino, just went on sale last week, and several members of the SoraNews24 team wasted no time in going out and trying it for themselves.

One of our Japanese-language writers who fell in love with the Fruit Gyu New was Momo Momomura, but as she sipped it, she reflected on how Starbucks’ wide selection of Frappuccinos is a double-edged sword, because the more options you have the more eliminations you have to make in deciding what to order. Luckily, Momo has sampled all of recently available flavors, and to help out anyone who finds themselves in a Frappuccino quandary she’s prepared a chart showing where each of them sits in comparison to the others in terms of flavor and calorie count.

As you can see, Momo places the fruit milk-flavor Fruit Gyu New right in the middle of the Frappuccino matrix, praising its superb balance between a refreshing mid-day pick-me-up and a relaxing end-of-the-day indulgence.

▼ The Fruit Gyu New Frappuccino

It’s also surprisingly lower in calories than she’d expected form the creamy, milky taste, coming in at a moderate 314 calories for a tall size, which is reassuring when you’re trying to fit as many Frappuccinos into your diet as we do.

