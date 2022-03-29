Hogsmeade Station serves as inspiration for closest stop to new permanent Harry Potter museum.

Nerima Ward is set to be the site of Tokyo’s upcoming permanent Harry Potter exhibition museum (pictured above). Fans will get to experience a touch of magic even before they set foot inside the facility, though, as renovations for two nearby train stations seek to blur the line between our world and the wizarding one.

Seibu Railway, operator of Toshimaen Station, the closest stop to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo Making of Harry Potter (as the museum is being called), has announced that the new station building that’s under development is taking styling cues from Hogsmeade Station, the rail stop closest to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter universe.

In addition to the old-school English aesthetic trappings of the platform travelers arrive on, there’s also a bit of local history in that the benches and phone booth were used at the Toshimaen amusement park that shut down in 2020 and which the Harry Potter museum is being built on the former site of.

Toshimaen Station is a bit outside the city center, but it’s connected by the Seibu Toshima Line to Ikebukuro Station in downtown Tokyo. Ikebukuro Station will also be getting some Harry Potter-inspired redecorating, with Platforms 1 and 2 scheduled to be renovated to look like London King’s Cross railway station so that the start of fans’ journey out to the museum can mirror Harry’s ride to Hogwarts.

Both stations’ renovations are scheduled to be finished in the spring of 2023, in time for the museum’s opening.

Source: Seibu via IT Media

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Seibu

