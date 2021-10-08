The stage sequel to the Harry Potter series is finally coming to Japan!

Harry Potter fans, are you ready? Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is finally coming to Tokyo!

The stage production sequel to Harry Potter has so far been performed in five cities in Europe, the U.S. and Australia. It’s yet to have a showing in Asia, but it was recently announced that it will make its Tokyo debut in July 2022!

▼ Promotional video

If you’re not in the know, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which was written by Jack Thorne with input from J.K. Rowling, takes place 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. It’s a story of love, family, and loss centered around Harry and his son, Albus Severus.

It’s a critically acclaimed production with over 60 awards under its belt, including six Tonies and nine Lawrence Olivier Awards. While some prestigious stage plays are performed for very limited times in Japan with a foreign cast, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child looks like it will be a longer engagement in the country, with auditions for a Japanese cast, expected to be extremely competitive, to be held in Tokyo.

The Tokyo showing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be jointly produced by Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) and Horipro, a Japanese talent agency, and will have its opening day at the TBS Akasaka Act Theater on July 8, 2022. This is great news for Harry Potter fans in Japan! With the beloved play coming to Tokyo next year and the Making of Harry Potter Museum coming in 2023, we have a lot to look forward to in the next few years!

