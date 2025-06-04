Testing the convenience of Convenience Wear.

A few years back, Family Mart added an exclusive clothing range called “Convenience Wear” to its stores. Containing everyday staples like T-shirts and jackets, there were a few items adorned in the chain’s signature coloured stripes that instantly became runaway hits, and there was one item that was so popular it sold out instantly.

▼ Family Mart “Line Socks“

The socks became a cult product amongst convenience store fans, and now the chain is drawing everyone in again with a new tie-up promotional product in collaboration with Papico ice cream.

▼ Simply buy two Papico ice creams and you’ll get…

▼ … a special “Papico Sweater” for free.

As the image below shows, this “sweater” is actually modelled on the “Line Socks”, only there’s one of them, and in much smaller form.

▼ “What could you use one tiny sock for?” You might be wondering.

Well, it’s designed to fit snug around the ice cream to stop your hands from getting cold and wet!

▼ Ah, Family Mart — always making our lives more convenient.

The sock adds to the fun of the ice cream, which is designed to be sucked out of the container like a bottle. You can even give it the “loose socks” style favoured by young girls in Japan.

Not only is the sock convenient for keeping your ice creams cold, it can be reused as a chair leg cover, to keep your furniture from scratching the floor.

▼ Now we need to buy at least six more ice creams.

And if you’ve got a pair of actual Line Socks in your wardrobe, you’ll be able to match your furniture.

▼ Or your ice cream.

With Papico ice creams in the 205 yen-267 yen (US$1.50-$1.95) price range, the free Family Mart mini sock is a great deal, but you’ll want to pull on your Line Socks and run to the chain now as they’re only available for a limited time while stocks last.

Photos ©SoraNews24

