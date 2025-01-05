Chain’s viral fashion now comes in a convenient limited-edition pack that fans are scrambling for.



As one of the top convenience store chains in Japan, Family Mart has a loyal band of customers who are ready to hand over their hard-earned yen for whatever the chain is offering. So when a new line of “Convenience Wear” was created by the chain, it instantly became a viral hit, with the biggest cult item being the “Line Socks“, which featured the company’s instantly recognisable brand colours in bands around the shins.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Convenience Wear, and to celebrate, Family Mart has released a special fukubukuro (New Year’s Lucky Bag) containing its best-selling items.

The set comes in a resealable bag with a snake design on the back, in honour of this being the Year of the Snake.

▼ The bag was released at select stores on 1 January, priced at 2,000 yen (US$12.73).

Family Mart teams up with various brands and organisations to create limited-edition Convenience Wear socks on occasion, and our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma can confirm they’re always great quality, having previously purchased a pair of socks produced in collaboration with Japan’s Carp baseball team.

So when it came time to open up the Convenience Wear lucky bag, Masanuki was brimming with excitement.

There were a total of four items in the bag:

・Line Socks Black

・Line Socks White

・Imabari Towel

・Outer T-shirt

The lucky bag comes in two sizes — medium and large — and Masanuki purchased the large, which meant the socks he received were 25-28 centimetres (9.8-11 inches) in length, as opposed to 22-25 centimetres.

▼ The socks were thick, well-padded, and very high-quality.

The towel design features the Family Mart logo colours and is aptly named “Convenience Store Gradation“. Measuring 25 centimetres square, it’s perfectly sized for drying hands on the go, and fits easily into your bag or pocket.

As for the T-shirt, it was also made with high-quality material and so soft to the touch that Masanuki couldn’t resist trying it on straight away, despite the cold winter chill.

With the socks retailing for 429 yen each, the towel 660 yen and the T-shirt 1,490 yen, this bundle of goods would usually set you back 3,008 yen.

Instead, Masanuki was able to purchase everything for 2,000 yen, and receive a cute resealable bag to boot. That represents a saving of over 1,000 yen, making this a lucky bag that’s definitely worth your hard-earned yen. So if you’re lucky enough to spot this fukubukuro in Japan during your travels, be sure to pick it up while you can, as they’re only available in limited numbers while stocks last.

Photos©SoraNews24

