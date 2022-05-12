Strongest woman in the world wants you to be the healthiest person in Japan.

In Japan, when you go to the pharmacy to get a prescription filled you’re supposed to take something called an okusuri techo with you. Okusuri techo translates to “medicine notebook,” and it’s a simple, softcover booklet, like the one above, with blank pages in which the pharmacist records the type of medicine you’ve received, the date you received it, and the contact info for the pharmacy it was prepared at. Often the notations are in the form of computer-printed stickers instead of handwritten notes, making it extra-easy for you, your doctor, or a new pharmacist to review what you’ve been taking and avoid any complications or incompatibilities with new prescriptions.

▼ The inside of an okusuri techo

Since the pharmacist is required to record the prescription, pharmacies keep a supply of notebooks on hand, given out free of charge to customers who don’t already have one or forgot theirs at home. Most of these free okusuri techo are pretty plain-looking, oftentimes with little more than the pharmacy’s name or logo on the cover, but because a need for prescription medicine often comes as the result of a worrisome, painful, or stressful medical condition, some pharmacies also offer okusuri techo with photos of mountain meadows, cute animals, or other soothing imagery.

But what if you don’t want a medicine notebook that’ll give you a sense of calm, but one that’s a visual metaphor that the purpose of the medicine you’re taking is to give a lightning kick to the cause of your malady and get you back in fighting form? Then you’ll want an okusuri techo graced by none other than Street Fighter’s Chun-Li!

Yes, the video game icon and (pretty convincingly) self-proclaimed “strongest woman in the world” appears on both the front and back of this medicine notebook, which is 100-percent legitimate for having your prescriptions recorded in. What’s more, these are original illustrations from Akira “Akiman” Yasuda, the legendary artist responsible for the character designs for Street Fighter II, the game in which Chun-Li first joined the Capcom franchise.

This isn’t a premium-priced collector’s item from the Capcom store in Tokyo, nor is it a bonus item dangled in front of fans to get them to pre-order a new game in the series. The Chun-Li medicine notebooks are free for anyone getting a prescription filled at three non-chain pharmacies in Fukuoka City: Momochihama Chozai Yakkyoku, Chiruda Yakkyoku, and Hoshikaze Yakkyoku. The pharmacies approached Akiman directly about working with them to create some special okusuri techo, in hopes that it would lift people’s spirits during the continuing pandemic, and the notebooks have the official OK from Capcom as well.

The Chun-Li booklets began being offered last month, but they’ve gotten a boost in online attention since Akiman tweeted the above photo, with reactions including:

“Don’t think I’d ever forget to bring this with me when I go to the pharmacy.”

“I’d actually look forward to going to the hospital with this.”

“I’d definitely go out of my way to get my prescription filled at a place giving these away.”

“I live in Nagoya [about 750 kilometers/466 miles from Fukuoka], but I can still go get my prescription filled in Fukuoka, right?”

While there probably aren’t a lot of people willing to make a Nagoya-to-Fukuoka-class odyssey, with the combination of Chun-Li’s immense popularity and Fukuoka being the most populous city in the southwest sector of Japan, it probably won’t be long until they’re all gone. Don’t worry, though, because this is just the beginning, as there are also okusuri techo with Street Fighter stars Ryu and Ken on the way.

