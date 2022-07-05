Tokyo has an Upside Down too, but this one is delicious.

Stranger Things may not be as popular as Spy X Family in Japan, but it has enough of a following to deserve a cafe! From July 6 to September 9, Japanese cafe Pronto’s Shibuya Fukuras branch will get a Stranger Things makeover called “Stranger Pronto”. The collaboration coincides with the recent release of the later half of Season 4 of the world-famous Netflix series. The cafe will be decorated in a Stranger Things theme and include a completely Stranger Things-themed menu, photo spots, artwork, and more.

▼ Here’s a sneak peek of the menu and some of the art featured (explained below).

Menu items are based on characters from Stranger Things Seasons 1 through 4, including main character Eleven’s first burger (and of course, her favorite waffles), a roast beef pasta plated to look like the infamous Demogorgon monster, and Nancy’s Halloween Party mocktail. There’s even a cream soda made to look like the Upside Down (not pictured above but on the full menu).

Some art they’ll have on display includes trick art of a Demogorgon coming out of a door, the famous Christmas light wall at the Byers’ house, the fiery road to Hawkins (possible spoiler), and the Surfer Boy Pizza van.

▼ This is what the outside of the Shibuya Fukuras Pronto will look like starting July 6.

There are markedly more references to Season 4 than the earlier seasons–likely due to its recent release–so it may be better to pay a visit after you’ve watched it all. The Shibuya Fukuras branch is open year-round, but if you want to visit the Upside Down, you’ll need to stop by between July 6 and September 9. We promise you’ll make it out alive!

Cafe information

Pronto Shibuya Fukuras Branch / Pronto 渋谷フクラス店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 1-2-3, Shibuya Fukuras 1F

東京都渋谷区道玄坂1-2-3 渋谷フクラス1階

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Source: Hachima Kikou via Newscast, Pronto

Images: Pronto

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!