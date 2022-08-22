Conveyor belt sushi chain goes big with its servings.

When it comes to conveyor belt sushi, people tend to think of big chains like Sushiro and Kura Sushi, but one place that shouldn’t be overlooked is Genki Sushi Group’s Uobei.

Uobei is the place to go for crazy sushi you won’t find at regular restaurants, and right now they’ve quietly added a new lineup of weird delights that not a lot of people know about.

▼ Called the “Western Food Set“, the new menu offering consists of three “Western Foods” that are off-the scale in size.

Gone are the days when sushi conveyor belt chains would stick to traditional seafood-and-rice creations — these days a lot of chains serve meat and on rice, but none of them are doing things quite like Uobei. Their special limited-time sushi trio consists of an extra-large fried prawn that measures around 18 centimetres (7 inches) in length, a whole omelette, and an extra-large hamburg steak that’s four times the size of a regular one.

▼ All this for just 600 yen (US$4.38)

Out of the three, the omelet looks the smallest, but that’s only because the fried prawn and hamburg are so huge by comparison.

▼ The fried prawn doesn’t even fit on the plate.

What’s really surprising is the hamburg steak, which is really well made, resembling something you’d get at a family restaurant rather than a sushi conveyor belt chain.

From above, it looks like what you see is what you get, but once you take a peek beneath each massive chunk of food you’ll find…individual mounds of sushi rice!

▼ Yep, there’s rice underneath the hamburg too!

The hamburg steak was huge and heavy, though, so the shari rice beneath looked like it had been crushed to death.

Size aside, each morsel was absolutely delicious. When you do find hamburg steaks at conveyor belt sushi restaurants, they tend to be dry and bland, but the hamburg here was moist and juicy — much better quality than usual.

▼ The hamburg can be ordered on its own for 270 yen, which is incredibly cheap, given its quality and size.

The fried prawn was also great quality — crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. It’s so good you might be tempted to order another one, and the good news is you can order it separately on the menu for 210 yen.

The only downside to the Western Food Set is the fact that it’s only on the menu for a limited time, from 5 August or until stocks last, at Uobei’s Gakugei University Ekimae store, Shibuya Dogenzaka store, Shin-Okubo store, and Omiya West Entrance store.

Uobei may be a small fry in the world of sushi conveyor belt sushi restaurant chains, but with unusual offers like these it’s definitely one to keep an eye on!

Restaurant Information

Uobei Shibuya Dogenzaka / 魚べい 渋谷道玄坂店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 2-29-11, 6th Central Building 1F

東京都渋谷区道玄坂2丁目29-11 第六セントラルビル 1F

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.( last orders 10:30 p.m.); 10:40 a.m.-11:00 p.m. (Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays)

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

