Prison cell, interrogation room, and crime lord office all available.

The Ajito hotel in the town of Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefcture, is what Japan calls a “love hotel,” a hotel that rents out rooms not only for the night, but also for shorter stays of two hours or so for couples who want a little privacy to, let’s say, express their affection for one another in non-verbal ways.

Some love hotel rooms look more or less like regular hotel rooms (though with an unusually large bed and bathtub), but a lot of times they have a theme, for couples who enjoy some fantasy elements in their consenting adult activities. So when you hear that Ajito has added a block of rooms where the theme in ninkyo, which translates as “chivalrous spirit,” you might think the rooms are decorated like a the castle of a medieval knight or samurai lord. Ninkyo, though, is also used to describe the yakuza genre of movies and storytelling, and the Ninkyo Hotel, as Ajito is calling the block of recently renovated rooms, is all about surrounding yourself with the atmosphere of Japan’s organized crime networks.

There are a total of eight ninkyo rooms, all located on the second floor of the hotel. The most dramatic is the jail cell-style room pictured above, which the hotel boasts has “a wall of authentic iron bars [so] you can taste the feeling of being a prisoner.”

If you’d rather feel like a gangster who’s still at-large, though, the Ninkyo Hotel has multiple rooms designed as the offices of dons of fictional Yakuza clans.

Or, if you feel most alive when you’re teetering on that dizzy precipice between freedom and incarceration, there’s a police station room, complete with questioning areas.

If you’re a law-abiding non-linguist who’s still finding the word ninkyo familiar sounding, maybe it’s because you remember the Ninkyo Cafe, the yakuza-themed eatery that opened in Nagoya last year. Unfortunately, the cafe has since closed down, but the Ninkyo Hotel rooms were produced with the help of Choeki Taro, a virtual YouTuber who draws on his own life experiences with criminal society and who also helped with the design of the Ninkyo Cafe.

We should note that while the vast majority of people would call Ajito a love hotel, the management prefers the term “leisure hotel,” as it says its rooms can also be used as a venues for parties with friends, a girls’ night out, business meetings, photo shoots, and even video viewing parties for fans of the same idol singer or anime character. It should be noted though, that the ninkyo room are still offered in the customary non-overnight short-stay time blocks that all love hotel rooms are, so there’s no guarantee that a couple won’t have just done the deed in the room just before it was cleaned and you checked in, so you may want to bear that in mind (or mentally block it) before booking a room for a chaste, platonic gathering.

Hotel information

Ajito Hotel555 Gotemba 2 / 隠家 HOTEL555 御殿場2

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Gotemba-shi, Shibanta 962

静岡県御殿場市柴怒田962

Website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Ajito (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

