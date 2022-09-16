Beloved J-rock band’s new song is bumping up the excitement for the hit anime’s new season.

The Spy x Family anime had a lot of ground to cover in its first season. Audiences needed to be introduced to Loid Forger, a secret agent pretending to be a doctor, Yor, the woman he enters into a sham marriage with in order to build his cover but who, unbeknownst to Loid, is an assassin, and Anya, the girl they adopt to pose as their daughter who has clairvoyant capabilities that she keeps hidden from everyone, and they’re far from the series’ only characters with secret allegiances or who otherwise aren’t exactly who they appear to be on the surface.

But with its core cast, setting, and central conflicts established, Spy x Family’s story looks ready to really start moving in its soon-to-premiere Season 2, with the latest preview video filled with action, drama, and even more scenes of Anya being adorably devoted to her freshly formed family. And if all that wasn’t enough to get excited about, there’s now one more reason to be amped: Season 2’s theme song.

The first half of the video has a tense atmosphere, with the arrival of a new terrorist bomber antagonist whose plans Loid has to put a stop to, ratcheting up the stakes from the regularly lighthearted Season 1, with Anya even having reason to believe that her adoptive father will die in a blast.

But this is still Spy x Family, a series where finding joy in the simple moments of the happy life you’ve cobbled together for yourself and the people you care for is a central theme. So before the video ends, the new opening theme “Souvenir” kicks in, and it’s already putting a smile on a lot of people’s faces.

Even anime fans outside Japan are likely to find the sound familiar, as that’s J-rock band Bump of Chicken. Though they debuted a little before mainstream musical artists began regularly contributing to anime productions, the members of Bump (as they’re called by fans) have never made their love of animation a secret, and in recent years they’ve performed theme songs for the Detective Conan, Blood Blockade Battlefront, Granblue Fantasy, and Sumikko Gurashi anime franchises, as well as the greatest Pokémon music video of all time.

Combining the highly anticipated return of Spy x Family with the inclusion of one of the anime fan community’s favorite bands has had Japanese Twitter users reacting with:

“Seriously?!? They got Bump for one of my favorite series? Thank you!”

“No way! Bump! This is awesome!”

“Bump is here!”

“Having Bump doing the theme makes it feel like a theatrical release.”

“Two things I love in one place.”

Spy x Family Season 2 premiers in Japan at 11 p.m. on October 1.

