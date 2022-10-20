There’s even a beefy PB & J in this surprising tie-up with hit anime Spy x Family.

In Japan, Burger King has long been in battle with McDonald’s, so when the golden arches recently created a series of menu items to celebrate anime greats from Gundam and Doraemon, we couldn’t help but wonder if the flame-grilled burger chain would ever come up with an anime tie-up of its own.

Well, our curiosity was sated today when we discovered that Burger King was indeed coming out with its own anime tie-up, collaborating with arguably the hottest anime in Japan right now, Spy x Family.

You don’t have to be an anime fan to enjoy the fruits, or the burgers, of this collaboration, though, because these are unprecedented offerings that everyone will be keen to try. Why? Because they contain something we’ve never seen at the burger chain before: peanut butter.

There are three new “Peanut Butter Royale” burgers coming to Burger King Japan, which, as the name suggests, contain peanut butter as the star ingredient. It’s going to be a wild ride, so let’s get on board and take a closer look at each of them below.

First up, we have the Peanut Butter Royale & Chicken (460 yen [US$3.07]), which contains both a crispy chicken patty and a flame-grilled 100-percent beef patty. The meaty burger is enhanced with the addition of cheddar cheese, creamy mayonnaise, and a peanut butter sauce.

Next is the Peanut Butter Royale & Bacon (410 yen), which contains the chain’s signature flame-grilled beef patty, along with a slice of bacon, creamy mayonnaise, and — yep, you guessed it — peanut butter sauce. According to the chain, the rich and sweet peanut butter sauce is the perfect partner for smoky beef and bacon, making this an addictive combination.

And finally, we have perhaps the most surprising burger of them all — the Peanut Butter Royale & Berry (360 yen). This beauty contains a flame-grilled beef patty, topped with creamy mayonnaise, peanut butter sauce, and a sweet-and-sour berry sauce, to recreate the taste of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

▼ Does the addition of beef make this a PB & B & J? Or a PB & J & B?

According to the chain, the peanut butter sauce in all these burgers adds a sweet and salty flavour to the smoky beef patties, and it’s made with a base of peanut butter, combined with sugar, condensed milk, miso, cheese, and sesame paste.

It’s a surprising trio of burgers we can’t wait to sink our teeth into, and we’ve got the character of Anya from Spy x Family to thank for it. Anya loves peanuts, so these burgers are a tip of the hat to her, and they’ll be arriving in stores on 21 October, along with some complimentary merchandise, available in two drops.

▼ The first free item on offer is a paper apron, with each Burger King location stocking one of the four designs below.

The aprons are only available while stocks last, and you’ll have to travel to four different stores to collect them all, after which time the second lot of free gifts will appear, in the form of stickers.

These stickers will be distributed randomly, so you’ll just have to keep eating peanut butter burgers until you collect them all. Both lots of free goodies are only available to customers who purchase any of the new burgers as part of a set, although they’re not available to those ordering delivery.

For dessert, Burger King is also releasing a limited-time dessert called the My Hot Milk Tea Pie, priced at 180 yen for two weeks from 21 October, increasing to 200 yen from 3 November.

This new pie is filled with an aromatic black tea custard and wrapped in a coffee-infused pie crust for a slightly bitter contrast of flavour. The custard contains green and Earl Grey teas, with the rich scent of bergamot enhanced by vanilla and a hint of brandy to create “a mature taste”.

▼ A slightly boozy Burger King dessert.

The new pie and the Peanut Butter Royale burger series will be on the menu at Burger King locations around Japan until 17 November.

Source, images: PR Times

