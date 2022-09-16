Peach, spice, and everything nice, all in a drink.

Autumn drinks may be in Starbucks stores around Japan already, but some locations are still holding on to summer flavors like peach. On September 7, Starbucks Japan released two new tea flavors at select stores throughout Japan: Peach Tranquility and Majestic Chai Oolong. In addition, they’ve added two limited-time drinks to their menu that combine both teas: the Peach and Majestic Chai Tea (638 yen, or US$4.46) and the Peach and Majestic Chai Tea Frappuccino (736 yen).

The Peach Tranquility Tea is a blend of, well, peach, along with hits of pineapple, lemongrass, and chamomile. It’s a relaxing and refreshing caffeine-free mix.

The Majestic Chai Oolong combines oolong, mate, and rooibos teas that are then spiced with traditional chai spices like cinnamon and black pepper. This bold mix would taste great with or without milk.

Though the two flavors contrast starkly, they actually taste pretty good together — Peach Tranquility mellows out some of the stronger notes of the Majestic Chai Oolong, and when it’s made into Frappuccino form, it’s further enhanced by whipped cream and cinnamon toppings. The drink also has actual peaches in it!

When you drink it, the sweetness of the peach is the first thing to hit your taste buds, followed by the tingling chai spices. If spicy fruit is a winning combination for you, you’ll love this drink. It’s only available at the six Starbucks branches below in limited quantities, so visit before they run out! If they do, you can always pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte (starting September 21).

Available at:

Starbucks Coffee Roppongi Hills Metro Hut/Hollywood Plaza

Starbucks Coffee Kirarina Keio Kichijoji

Starbucks Coffee Lucua Osaka 2F

Starbucks Coffee Toyama Maroot

Starbucks Coffee Amu Plaza Hakata 2F

Starbucks Coffee Grand Front Osaka Kita-kan 1F

Source and images: Starbucks Japan

[ Read in Japanese ]