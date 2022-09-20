It’s like looking into the future as Mr. Sato and his cohorts digitally advance themselves to a respectfully elderly age.

This Monday in Japan was Keiro no Hi, a national holiday that translates as “Respect for the Elderly Day.” It’s a day when families come together to say thanks to the older generation for all they’ve done for the younger ones, with senior citizens basking in the adoration of their appreciative children and grandchildren.

We don’t have anyone in the SoraNews24 office who qualifies as elderly, but we couldn’t help thinking about that day sometime in the future when youngsters will gaze upon us with reverence for our years of experience and wisdom. When that day comes, what will we look like?

Unfortunately, the SoraNews24 company time machine is still in the repair shop, so rather than travel to the future, we did the next best thing and simulated what we’ll look like once we’re on the respect-receiving side of Respect for the Elderly Day. As a reminder, here’s what our team of young bucks looks like right now.

▼ Top row, left to right: Ahiru Neko, Go Hatori, Masanuki Sunakoma, Takashi Harada, Mr. Sato

Bottom row: Yuichiro Wassai, Seiji Nakazawa, P.K. Sanjun, Yoshio

Those are also the photos we fed into image editing app FaceApp, which bumped the age of each of our staff member up several decades. Let’s take a look at the results, starting with…

…Ahiru Neko, who FaceApp believes isn’t going to go completely gray even after reaching an age where his currently-a-baby daughter will possibly have kids of her own.

Next up…

…Go, looking very much like a spry and friendly guy you’d pass by going up a mountain trail as he’s going down, since he got up early and already hiked to the top while you were still sleeping.

Moving on, here’s…

…Masanuki, who by the time he looks like this will hopefully have gotten over the sting of Amazon’s Japan’s lowest-rated perpetual motion machine.

There’s going to be a silver-lining for…

…Takashi as he gets older, since even if he’s one day no longer limber enough to play neck-pants soccer, he can pick up a new hobby of entering Mark Twain lookalike contests, if FaceApp’s projections are accurate.

Don’t be surprised if one day you sport this kindly looking gentleman…

…spinning around for a pole dancing exhibition, because that’s none other than Mr. Sato.

While the app has so far done a solid job of making everyone look remarkably older, we have to say that for…

…Yuichiro, the effect on hair is actually kind of stylish, almost like he’s a member of a boy band who died it that way to stand out from the rest of the group.

Speaking of boyishness…

…FaceApp thinks that Seiji will still retain some of his baby-faced qualities as he gets older.

And rounding out our team of the future are…

…P.K. Sanjun, and, finally…

…our boss, Yoshio, who will hopefully take our geriatric cardiovascular systems into consideration before making us carry any more giant stuffed animal pandas through downtown Tokyo.

Meanwhile, if you’re curious as to what these guys would look like not as distinguished old men, but as beautiful young women, the answer is right here.

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]