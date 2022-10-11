Feeling lucky and adventurous?

Travel gacha capsule machines are becoming a fun and popular way to travel around Japan, with new options like the 5,000 yen (US$34.39) random-desination gacha that gets you a randomly chosen plane ticket to destinations in Japan. Now you can have the same experience on a boat, as long as you go to the annual Nagoya Matsuri in Hisaya Odori Park on October 15 and 16, 2022.

This Boat Gacha offers a one-way ticket on one of two overnight boat routes: Nagoya (Aichi Prefecture) to Sendai (Miyagi Prefecture) for 5,000 yen, and Nagoya to Tomakomai (Hokkaido Prefecture) for 10,000 yen. Your prize will be a randomly chosen ticket for a bed or room in one of the following categories:

▼ Premium Room

Premium Rooms come with a sofa bed, a bath-shower room, a toilet, a refrigerator, a television, pajamas, sandals, and other amenities.

▼ Class 1 Room

Class 1 Rooms are similar to Premium Rooms, but they don’t have a sofa bed, and they have a shower instead of a combination bath-shower. Otherwise, they come with similar amenities.

▼ S Bed

This is just a bed rather than a room, and it’s rather like a capsule hotel. It comes with bedding, a TV, a reading light, and an electrical outlet.

▼ B Bed

The B Beds offer slightly less privacy but do include a reading light, bedding, and an electrical outlet.

No matter which room you get, they’re all good deals! For instance, here are the regular prices for the Nagoya to Sendai route:

B Bed: 9,700 yen

S Bed: 10,700 yen

Grade 1 Room: 13,500 yen

Premium Room: 19,000 yen (that’s over 14,000 yen in savings!)

The best part is that every gacha capsule has a prize, so you’ll win something no matter what. There are some conditions to the gacha campaign, of course. The first is that you can only buy up to two capsules per person. That does mean you can buy enough for a round trip, at least!

You also have to use your ticket before the end of October 2023, and it can’t be used during busy seasons. They’re non-refundable, but you can change the dates after booking if you need to. Also note that these tickets are only applicable to adults, so children’s tickets will have to be purchased separately and at full price.

And if you want to upgrade to a different bed or room after getting your ticket, that’s possible! You’ll just have to pay the difference (for instance, an extra 1,000 yen to upgrade from a B Bed to an S Bed from Nagoya to Sendai). See the ferry’s website for more details, linked below.

So make your plans to be at the Nagoya Matsuri on October 15 or 16! Remember there are only 100 of each available, so plan to get there earlier than later.

Festival Information

Nagoya Matsuri | 名古屋まつり

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Naka-ku, Nishiki 3, Marunouchi, 3 Chome-Hoka, Hisaya Odori Park, inside Angel Hiroba

愛知県名古屋市中区錦3 丸の内3丁目ほか 久屋大通公園会場「エンゼル広場」内

Open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (*the Boat Gacha booth opening time has not been decided yet; this is the festival open time)

