Gacha mannequin makes for a compact and affordable reference tool.

When it comes to Japanese gacha capsule vending machine toys, the hook is usually how cute or quirky they are. The newest creation from Tokyo-based capsule toy maker So-Ta, though, looks like it could also be a useful tool for budding artists.

Called “Nude,” the figure’s multiple ball joints allow you to freely pose it at the shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees, and ankles, and the head can also be rotated from side to side. You get two different hand types (flat palm and loosely closed fist) and even a stand to keep the figure upright as you sketch, and at a compact 15 centimeters (5.9 inches), it’ll fit on even the most modestly-sized desks.

You might also notice that the Nude has a unique stylized aesthetic to it. That’s because while you could definitely use it as an artistic aid, the capsule toy is actually based on Japanese company Yamato Mannequin’s Nude model for retail displays. The capsule toy is a 1:12-scale recreation of the 180-centimeter original.

The Nude capsule toy is available in three different color schemes: white, black, and “stripe,” here meaning white with blue accents outlined in red. To-Da has announced it unusually early for a gacha toy, since it won’t be appearing in machines until October, when it’ll be priced at 500 yen (US$4.70). That’s a bit of a premium over the 300 yen that most gacha toys go for, so maybe the extra lead time is to give us time to scrounge up two more 100-yen coins, or perhaps 11 more for those who want to skip the hassle of looking for a machine stocked with them and just order one for 1,380 yen here from online figure retailer Fumuo de Pon.

Source: Twitter/@SOTA170317 via IT Media

Top image: Fumuo de Pon

