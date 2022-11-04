And we were tempted to custom order an embroidered silk jacket while we were at it!

You may or may not recognize the Japanese word yankee, which is often used to refer to teenagers with a mind for rebellion. In the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, “yankee” was also a fashion style made up of bleached blond or orange hair (often pompadours), sunglasses, dragon-embroidered jackets, bright colors, and loud patterns.

Nowadays, except for certain coming-of-age ceremonies, yankee style isn’t quite as prevalent as it once was, though it appears to be making a comeback, as fashion does. Still, you’d probably be hard-pressed to find a store that caters specifically to a yankee aesthetic…But we somehow managed it!

While on business in the city of Kisarazu in Chiba, to the east of Tokyo, we found a clothing store called Asahiya that has a product lineup so impressive, we just had to report on it.

Asahiya, about a seven-minute walk along the railway from JR Kisarazu Station, was founded in 1964, so it has a fair amount of history in the area. On the outside, it looked like an ordinary shop that might sell school uniforms or other day-to-day clothing items. But once we got up close…

We could see they go all out with their outfit coordination!

These clothes had a distinct style to them, and when we looked closer, we learned what Asahiya is all about. In the windows, for example, were posters for the yankee idol group C-Style…

…As well as ’90s-era Japanese rock group Kishidan.

No doubt about it–this shop must sell yankee fashion!

While we were dithering about outside, deciding if we wanted to go in and look, a shop attendant came outside and beckoned us in. “Please come in and take a look!” she said, her voice filled with friendly warmth contrasting with the tough-guy aura of the shop’s fashions.

Well, we couldn’t say no, so we followed her in. The first thing that met our eye was an outfit made by none other than GALFY, a major yankee brand. It sported the famous GALFY logo, a dog chewing on a bone with its front legs crossed in front of it.

They had plenty of GALFY products all throughout the store, in fact.

Also represented was Pandiesta, known for its yankee panda designs. There was an array of Pandiesta jackets…

As well as some very ’90s-looking Pandiesta overalls.

Don’t forget the iconic yankee style, a satin jacket with a dragon embordered on it! Here is one complete with matching dragon-embroidered jeans.

More embroidered satin jackets with varying designs–from tigers to eagles–could be found on the far back wall.

But the shop doesn’t just stock yankee fashion. In fact, the whole store was full of nostalgia for the Showa era (1926-1989) that would resonate with any middle-aged Japanese person, such as this sparkly black jacket that looked like it might have been worn by the host of a TV music competition in the ’80s, or multicolor patterned button-up shirt paired with a dark brown vest beside it.

This fuzzy, zebra-print jacket–suitable for wearing in your penthouse suite while drinking Suntory whiskey–was certainly eye-catching.

Not to mention the bright red, lavishly-patterned shirt behind it that looked like something a rich man’s lackey or yakuza henchman would wear.

Bright hues were everywhere, especially among the jackets, but white was a popular color too. Apparently, these white suits are so popular with fans of Japanese singer Eikichi Yazawa, a Showa legend, that they come from far and wide to buy them.

And above those were simple-looking gray jackets that somehow also had the feel of an underworld fixer.

But that’s not all; Asahiya also offers custom orders! When we visited, another customer with a resplendent pompadour was special-ordering white bontan pants, which were popular harem-style pants in the ’80s. The temptation to order something just for the heck of it was real. What’s more, celebrities apparently go there from time to time for location shoots, leaving their autographs behind.

Whether you’re currently digging Showa and yankee aesthetics or looking for that perfect something for a cosplay you’re working on, or you just want to check it out, Asahiya is worth stopping by. We’re certainly glad we found it! If you find yourself in the Kisarazu area, perhaps while visiting Egawa Beach, definitely give it a look!

Photos© SoraNews24

