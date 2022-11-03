Logo is a subtle sign to those in the know that you’re going commando.

A lot of people in Japan have had to beef up their casual clothing wardrobe during the pandemic, as telecommuting and stay-home leisure activities mean they’re not wearing uniforms, business attire, or fancy fashions as often as they ordinarily would. When choosing casual clothes, comfort is an especially high priority, and the designers of the Totonou Pants don’t just want to free people from having to wear neckties and suit jackets, but to free them from having to wear underwear too.

▼ “Actually, they aren’t wearing underwear,” the Japanese text informs us.

Totonou Pants are made with a special seamless organic cotton lining, warm but breathable, and contoured in a way that makes them comfortable for both men and women to wear without underwear, the designers promise.

The first batch of Totonou Pants, which went on sale last spring, were shorts. With colder weather here, though, the designers have created a long-pant version, offered in three different colors, dubbed navy, olive, and chocolate.

▼ This picture shows a prototype, but the final version will have large hip pockets on both sides.

Initially, the designers pitched Totonou Pants as something to change into after taking a bath (which most Japanese people do at night before going to bed), so that you could just keep on wearing them as pajama bottoms. However, they also recommend them for running errands such as a quick trip to the local convenience store or public bath, taking walks, or as exercise attire.

▼ They specifically mention weight training and stretching, perhaps because fitness activities with the potential for more jostling below the belt, such as jogging, would be uncomfortable for men.

The designers claim Totonou Pants are so comfortable that “Once you experience this feeling of non-constricted freedom, you’ll want to tell someone about it.” They’ve even included a the Totonou Pants logo, a white square, on the pants.

▼ To those in the know, it subtly announces “Hey, I’m going commando!”

Totonou Pants are being offered exclusively through Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake, and have already blown past their 370,000-yen (US$2,500) goal by raising over 9.2 million yen, with nearly two months still left in the campaign. The campaign page can be found here, and while tiers with the long-pant version start at 16,720 yen, they do also save you the cost of buying one pair of underwear.

Source, images: Makuake

