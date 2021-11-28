If you couldn’t make it to these shows in Japan, worry not: now’s your chance to watch them online!

The story of Sailor Moon comes in many forms, but one of the best ways to enjoy it is through musical theater. There have been numerous iterations of the series on the stage based on different arcs of the story, with each one having its own effects, songs, costumes, and cast. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – Amour Eternal, and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Petite Étrangère are just some of the musicals that have graced the stage over the years, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Unfortunately, the musicals have very limited international performances, so it can be hard to watch them if you can’t travel. Luckily, overseas fans have the option to watch two beloved Sailor Moon stage productions online this winter as part of the Japan 2.5-D Stage Play World: Anime, Manga & Game Theater Online, which will be streaming five different anime-based musicals online between December 10 and February 3.

The first Sailor Moon musical will be Nogizaka 46 Musical Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon 2019, which tells the story of Sailor Moon’s awakening and the sailor scouts’ battle with the Dark Kingdom. Starring members of the popular idol group Nogizaka 46, it was a popular rendition of one of our favorite stories. Tickets will cost 1,650 yen (US$14.30) for viewers in Japan and US$15 for overseas viewers.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Musical: Kaguya Hime’s Beloved is the second musical to be streamed through Japan 2.5-D Stage Play World. This is a newer musical that tells the sad story of Luna’s fleeting love of a young man who wants to become an astronaut, as the Sailor Scouts battle to save the earth from Princess Kaguya-Hime. Bring some tissues, because it’s a touching tale!

Tickets for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Musical: Kaguya Hime’s Beloved will not be available to Japan-based viewers, but viewers overseas can watch it for $20.

Both plays will be available to stream on-demand for two-week periods between December 10 and February 3, which means once you purchase a ticket for a particular period, you have two weeks to watch it. Streaming will be available worldwide, except for in the Middle East, mainland China, Russia, and North Korea.

Tickets are now on sale, so check out the Japan 2.5-D Stage Play World website for information on how to book. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to watch some stellar performances!

Source: Sailor Moon Official

Insert images: Sailor Moon Official (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!