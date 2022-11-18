Or keep them at home for game night!

If you ever get tired of your standard drinking parties, there are plenty of ways to make them more exciting, mainly by playing games (with or without alcohol involved as punishment). Obviously, if you’re drinking with your boss, you can’t go too wild with standard drinking games, but a major toy company just released a tame way to make your company parties a little different: Horoyoi Izakaya Games.

Made by Mega House, a subsidiary of Bandai Namco, these three party games, whose collective name translates as “Tipsy Bar Games”, are themed on three popular menu items at Japanese bars (known as izakaya): draft beer, edamame, and yakitori (grilled chicken skewers). Their pieces are so realistic, you almost want to eat them!

The first game is Gura Gura Edamame Balance (with “Gura Gura” translated as “Wobbling”).

In this game, which is almost like the opposite of Jenga, players attempt to stack realistic-looking plastic edamame on top of a wobbly bowl without tipping the whole thing over.

But it’s not quite that simple–there’s a die too! With prompts like “Skip the next turn” and “Place two edamame”, the game’s level of difficulty can change with the roll of a die.

Next up is Yakitori: Last One Battle.

Just like how no one ever wants to be the one to take the very last piece of grilled chicken from the plate, in this psychological game, the loser is the one who has to take the last piece. Players take turns removing up to three pieces from the plate until only one remains.

Then the player whose turn it is can roll the die to see if the fates will be kind to them. If they’re lucky, they’ll get a sneak attack, such as “Additional order without permission: One skewer revival”, which brings a whole other stick of grilled chicken into play and saves them for another round or two. But if they’ve already rolled the die, they’re out of luck! They have to be the one to take the last piece of Yakitori.

Lastly is the Kobosazu Hakobe: Beer Tower (translated as “Pass It without Spilling”).

Players must add one piece of foam to the top of the mug of beer, lift it up, then roll the dice to see where they must pass the mug. Whatever the dice tells them to do, they must do it, whether that means simply moving it a specific coaster, using their left hand to pass it, or getting the choice of who to pass it to. If the foam falls off…you lose!

All three party games will be available on Mega House’s online store for 2,178 yen (US$15.60) each starting at the end of November, just in time for bonenkai end-of-year parties. But though the added effect of alcohol would make these games perfect for drinking parties, they’re also great for families. Kids will definitely enjoy the laughter and fun these games are bound to inspire, so if you’re looking for a new way to spend time together this winter, this could be a great option.

