Luisa and The Baron, Jiji, Totoro and No Face are spectacles all of their own.

Our love for Studio Ghibli characters runs deep, so whenever there’s a chance to add them to our everyday lives, we’re quick to jump on the opportunity.

Now, there’s a lineup of glasses cases we won’t be able to resist purchasing, because not only are they functional and ergonomically pleasing — they’re adorned with some of our favourite characters!

There are four varieties to choose from, with the images on each one providing visual and tactile appeal, thanks to the soft, furry material and beautifully embroidered details.

▼ Luisa and The Baron from Whisper of the Heart.

While the cases themselves are glorious, the lens cleaning cloths that come with them are equally impressive, with each one featuring motifs to match the movie theme.

▼ While the Whisper of the Heart design is beautifully subdued…

▼ …the Kiki’s Delivery Service case is a lot brighter, with Jiji sitting in a rose bush…

▼ …and leaving paw prints on the cloth.

Another cute design can be seen on the My Neighbour Totoro case, with a large and medium Totoro on the front, alongside a couple of Soot Sprites.

More Soot Sprites are shown on the cleaning cloth, beside what looks to be a small Totoro.

▼ The beautiful details will have us patting Totoro all day long!

The final case in the lineup is dedicated to Spirited Away, specifically the knitting scene from the movie, featuring No Face and Zeniba.

The tactile details make us feel as if we’re reaching into the scene from the film to touch their colourful bundles of wool.

The lens cleaning cloth features two other characters from the knitting scene — Boh Mouse and Haedori.

All the cases, which come with their own lens cleaning cloth, are priced at 3,080 yen (US$19.96) and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online. Unfortunately, three out of the four varieties are currently sold out online after being restocked on the weekend, with only the Spirited Away case remaining online.

However, as we recently discovered while hunting for Ghibli’s limited-edition New Year’s goods, you can find sold-out items at brick-and-mortar stores in Japan, so keep an eye out for them there if you can. Otherwise, you can always cosy up to the characters in this still-available T-shirt collection!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku ( 1, 2, 3, 4)

