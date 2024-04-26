Heartwarming designs capture the love between mother and child in a beautiful way.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and here to help us out with gift ideas is Starbucks. They’ve come out with a new range of goods in Japan featuring cute designs based around an elephant and carnation design theme, and there are six items to choose from.

▼ The Elephant Carnation Mug is priced at 2,400 yen (US$15.50).

With a design featuring carnations on the back and a baby elephant riding on the back of its mother on the front, this is a very sweet gift for Mother’s Day.

▼ Elephant Carnation Colour-changing Heat Resistant Glass Mug (2,600 yen)

This mug also features a mother-and-child elephant design, with a gift-giving scenario at the heart of it all and carnations that change colour when hot liquid is poured into the glass.

▼ Balloon Message Gift (1,230 yen)

This cute product lets you inflate a cup-shaped balloon and set it on a stick, so you can gift it in place of a bouquet or simply pose with it for a photo. The elephants express thanks on your behalf, while the carnations bring a pop of colour to the drink ticket on top.

▼ Bearista Message Gift (1,600 yen)

This adorable gift set includes a drink ticket, as well as the chain’s cute Bearista character, wearing a carnation sweater…

▼ …and a paper bag to present it all in.

▼ The final item in the collection is the Elephant Carnation Beverage Card (750 yen)

This is a very colourful way to gift mum a drink, with the validity period extending from 10 April to 6 October.

▼ Inside, there’s plenty of space to write a personal message.

The entire range is currently on sale in stores and online, but only while stocks last.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

