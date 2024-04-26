Heartwarming designs capture the love between mother and child in a beautiful way.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and here to help us out with gift ideas is Starbucks. They’ve come out with a new range of goods in Japan featuring cute designs based around an elephant and carnation design theme, and there are six items to choose from.

▼ The Elephant Carnation Mug is priced at 2,400 yen (US$15.50).

With a design featuring carnations on the back and a baby elephant riding on the back of its mother on the front, this is a very sweet gift for Mother’s Day.

Elephant Carnation Colour-changing Heat Resistant Glass Mug (2,600 yen)

This mug also features a mother-and-child elephant design, with a gift-giving scenario at the heart of it all and carnations that change colour when hot liquid is poured into the glass.

Balloon Message Gift (1,230 yen)

This cute product lets you inflate a cup-shaped balloon and set it on a stick, so you can gift it in place of a bouquet or simply pose with it for a photo. The elephants express thanks on your behalf, while the carnations bring a pop of colour to the drink ticket on top.

Bearista Message Gift (1,600 yen)

This adorable gift set includes a drink ticket, as well as the chain’s cute Bearista character, wearing a carnation sweater…

▼ …and a paper bag to present it all in.

▼ The final item in the collection is the Elephant Carnation Beverage Card (750 yen)

This is a very colourful way to gift mum a drink, with the validity period extending from 10 April to 6 October.

▼ Inside, there’s plenty of space to write a personal message.

The entire range is currently on sale in stores and online, but only while stocks last.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)
