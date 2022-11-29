Only available in select areas of Japan!

We’re big fans of Japanese convenience store food here at SoraNews24, whether it’s for losing six kilograms in a month or chowing down on delicious dishes in general. Our Japanese-language reporter Maro recently struck gold at 7-Eleven in the form of Fuwatoro Yamaimo Teppan, or “Fluffy and Melty Japanese Yam Grill”.

The star ingredient here is yamaimo, or Japanese yam, which is known for its sticky texture and starchy flavor. Yamaimo are often ground into a paste, and some restaurants in Japan mix it with flour to make a savory grilled pancake-like dish, which is one of Maro’s favorite types of pub food, so she was overjoyed to see that 7-Eleven now has its own version for just 360-yen (US$2.59)

▼ It looks a bit like okonomiyaki topped with sauce and mayonnaise.

Maro heated up her Yamaimo Teppan in the microwave and took a bite. Some pubs’ make the dish so soft that it can only be eaten with a spoon, but Maro found she could pick up the 7-Eleven version with her chopsticks.

▼ It’s still easier to eat with a spoon, though.

7-Eleven’s Yamaimo Teppan is infused with dashi seasoning, and the taste reminded Maro of takoyaki (octopus dumplings). There were no extra ingredients in the batter base, so if you love yamaimo as much as Maro, you’ll love it. It does come with a packet of bonito flakes, but Maro recommends trying the dish without them first, then sprinkling them on halfway through to offer a nice change of flavor and texture.

▼ With a dash of bonito flakes, it tastes even better.

If you do want some extra fillings, Maro recommends octopus. It already tastes like takoyaki, after all.

Octopus or not, this earned Maro’s 7-Eleven Japan Dish of the Year Award. She hasn’t been on an eating spree of any specific 7-Eleven item in a while, but she hasn’t been able to control herself with this one. It’s a great side dish and goes well drinks too.

▼ What would you add into it?

The only downside is that it’s not available in all regions of Japan. Maro’s research showed her that it’s possible to find the Fuwatoro Yamaimo Teppan in Japan’s Tokai (Shizuoka, Nagoya, Mie, Gifu), Shikoku (Ehime, Kagawa, Kochi, Tokushima), Chuugoku (Hiroshima, Okayama, Shimane, Tottori, and Yamaguchi), and Kansai regions, so if you’re in those area, keep your eyes peeled!

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]