This upcoming collaboration combines the work of one of Japan’s most iconic contemporary artists with eco-conscious high fashion and social activism.

Contemporary Japanese painter and sculptor Yoshitomo Nara and English fashion designer Stella McCartney are partnering again after their first successful collaboration two years ago. Their upcoming unisex spring and summer 2023 shared capsule collection pairs select Yoshitomo works hand-picked by the artist himself with styles designed by the environmentally friendly Stella.

▼ Sample items from the new collection

Yoshitomo is known for his illustrations of big-headed, cartoonish girls or animals with defiant eyes that evoke a bohemian and punk mood. These rebellious expressions are said to have been influenced by the civil rights, anti-war, and counterculture movements that he experienced during his childhood.

Four celebrity and professional models of the younger generation were selected to showcase the collection in a series of promotional photos.

▼ Actress and singer Marika Ito

▼ Model Kojiro Asai

Dancer and model Aoi Yamada wears one collection piece with an image of Yoshitomo’s particularly famous 2019 “Stop the Bombs” art. Several of the other pieces also display similar slogans and calls to action.

▼ Model Lucia Karikomi

As is always a core feature of Stella’s creations, the items in this new collection are made of sustainable and cruelty-free materials such as organic cotton, plant-based poplin, and vegan leather.

▼ Knit / 191,400 yen (US$1,376)

Many of the pieces also employ a fairly neutral color palette.

▼ Cap / 52,800 yen

▼ “Elyse” platform shoes / 125,400 yen

To celebrate the collection’s official release, a bag exclusive to Japan will also be available for 104,500 yen.

The Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney 2023 spring and summer shared capsule collection will go on sale on December 2 at the Stella McCartney Aoyama store.

If slightly more casual fashion is more of your thing, perhaps you’d appreciate the recent Totoro night sky x Porter bags collaboration even more.

Store information

Stella McCartney Aoyama / ステラ マッカートニー 青山

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Minamiaoyama 3-16-12

東京都港区南青山 3-16-12

Open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!