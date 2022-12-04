Tochigi-born model asks for fans’ support in new role.

Ambassadorships are, generally speaking, non-permanent. Regardless of how great any one individual’s diplomatic skills and charisma may be, there’s an understanding that, after a certain amount of time, a new ambassador will be cycled in.

While the Japanese government hasn’t made any major changes in its corps of representatives to other countries this month, another organization in Japan, whose ambassadors serve single-year terms, has, as Sagami Rubber Industries, one of Japan’s leading condom makers, has announced its newest “promotional ambassador,” with the position being bestowed upon gravure model Mizuki Takanashi.

▼ Mizuki Takanashi

The 24-year-old native of Tochigi Prefecture becomes the “14th-generation ambassador” for Sagami Original (as the company’s condoms are called), though actually the 15th ambassador (in 2018 the position was jointly held by Rina Hashimoto and Tomomi Morisaki).

▼ “I will do my best to spread the word on the appeal of Sagami Original in the year ahead, and I hope for your support!” tweeted Takanashi.

▼ Takanashi’s double teeth are listed as her “charm point” on her official modeling profile.

While there’s some innate silliness to the idea of a condom ambassador, Sagami is earnest in its desire to promote safe sex as way for “people who value each other to deepen their love.” The company is particularly proud of its ultra-thin polyurethane Sagami Original 0.01 condoms, which have a thickness just 18 microns and are designed to convey body warmth and have no rubbery odor, addressing a number of potential excuses for not using a condom during sex, and some of Takanashi’s first appearances since becoming the brand ambassador have been to promote the large-size Sagami Original 0.01 which was just added to the product line in October.

Source, images: Press release

