Some are simply given a title, but others–like Naomi Watanabe–wear it proudly.

Naomi Watanabe, who recently made waves all over the world for modeling Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection, has made another giant leap in the fashion world. She has officially been named as one of Adidas’ brand ambassadors and one of the faces of the brand’s “I’m Possible” campaign.

▼ The campaign features other big names like HoYeon Jung (Squid Game) and British model Ellie Goldstein.

The campaign aims to empower women to accept themselves for who they are and, more importantly, believe in what they are capable of. Each ambassador has a comment on the I’m Possible campaign page, and this is what Naomi had to say:

“I resonated a lot with Adidas’ brand stance of ‘Nothing is impossible.’ I’ve been told a number of times up until now, ‘Don’t you think that’s impossible?’, but I’ve challenged myself to the point where I moved all the way to New York to pursue my dreams. I want you to look forward to the projects that I participate in with Adidas.”

Naomi wore her title of brand ambassador quite proudly, in true Naomi Watanabe fashion. Her photos for the promotion feature her in an all-black-and-white adidas outfit, and her hair is streaked with three silver streaks to match.

▼ Tracksuits have never looked cooler.

Japanese fans congratulated Naomi’s new role with vigor on social media. There were even a few comments about her eye-catching hair.

“I want to try that hairstyle!”

“This is too cool! Congratulations!”

“This is the definition of a head-to-toe outfit.”

“I’m so jealous that you’re a model for Adidas!”

In honor of the campaign, Adidas released over 40 new items in their collection on February 14 in inclusive styles and sizes for both women and nonbinary people. The main part of the collection is a variety of sports bras that are made in a huge range of sizes for different activities like running, yoga, and more. We’re looking forward to seeing what Naomi and adidas come up with next.

