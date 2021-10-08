Sagami Lake Resort will light up in all the colors of the Sailor Soldiers and provide plenty of pretty photo opportunities.

It’s impossible not to imagine dreamy bursts of light, shojo-anime sparkles, and technicolored beam attacks when discussing ’90s anime icon Sailor Moon. The jewelled trinkets and multicolored sailor suits are only made more intense and fantastical due to the series’ incredible light effects, especially in the transformation sequences.

If you’ve ever fantasized about seeing such sparkly splendor in real life, you might want to find a way to get to Kanagawa Prefecture this winter. Lake Sagami Resort’s Pleasure Forest, an amusement park in the town of Sagamihara, will be hosting an illumination event in collaboration with the most recent movie in the franchise, Sailor Moon Eternal.

The Sailor Moon Illumination event will take place throughout the park. Attractions span from a ski-lift ride over a road lit up in ten of the Sailor Soldiers’ signature colors to a dedicated Crystal Tokyo area, where music and lights portray the iconic crystal city from the series. The park will also have photograph spots where fans can pose in front of vivid crystalline lights and moon symbols, and a gigantic light crystal display will gradually transform from the Silver Crystal, one of Usagi’s legendary items, into the Golden Crystal owned by her love interest Mamoru.

In-park announcements and merchandise will also be tailored to honor the collaboration, with more details to follow as the opening date of November 13 draws nearer. The event will run until April 3 2022, so there’s only a limited window in which to get your fix of Sailor Moon-themed light show aesthetics.

The light show event starts at 4 p.m. each day and finishes at 9 p.m., so it may be worth booking a stay at the affiliated onsen hot spring facility nearby to make the most of the show. Soak in the dazzling splendor of over six million light bulbs at Pleasure Forest, then retire to Sagami Lake Onsen Ururi where you can literally soak in some open-air baths, enjoy some barbecue, and relax just as much as Usagi herself would like to after a day of fighting evil.

Sailor Moon Illumination -Eternal – at Lake Sagami Resort’s Pleasure Forest / さがみ湖リゾート プレジャーフォレストの美少女戦士セーラームーン イルミネーション-Eternal-

Kanagawa-ken, Sagamihara-shi, Midori-ku, Wakanayagi, 1634

神奈川県相模原市緑区若柳1634

Open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

