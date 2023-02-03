More than a dozen different characters from the hit video game will take the stage this spring.

Earlier this week, we got our first look at the upcoming live-action Final Fantasy X kabuki play with an elegant video previewing Yuna’s emotional Sending scene from the Square Enix video game. But with Final Fantasy being part of the role-playing game genre, the story follows a whole party of heroes who face off against some daunting foes. The kabuki play’s producers aren’t leaving any of the major characters out, and they’ve released the first in-costume photos of the rest of the cast.

Starting with our heroes, Final Fantasy X’s leading man, sports star swordsman athlete-turned-adventurer Tidus (or Tida, if you’re going by his name in the Japanese version) will be played by Onoe Kikunosuke.

▼ A handy side-by-side comparison of the two, in case you haven’t played the game in a while.

Flanking Onoe in the key visual, from left to right, are Kamimura Kichitaro as Rikku, Nakamura Yonekichi as Yuna, Bando Hikosaburo as Kimahri, Nakamura Shido as Auron, Nakamura Baishi as Lulu, and Nakamura Hashinosuke as Wakka.

Also taking the stage are (clockwise from top left in the image below) are Nakamura Kinnosuke as Lord Braska, Onoue Matsuya as Seymour, Bando Yajuro as Jecht, Nakamura Karoku as Cid, Nakamura Shinobu as Yunalesca, and Nakamura Mantaro as traveling merchant O’aka XXIII. Nakamura Mantaro actually plays two roles in the production, as he’s also the actor for Besaid Crusader Luzzu.

Finally, the last cast member announced is child kabuki actor Onoe Ushinosuke, who will portray Tidus as a young boy and also an unnamed fayth.

In keeping with classical kabuki tradition, the Final Fantasy X kabuki play is split into two performances per day, with the first half being performed at noon and the second at 5:30 p.m. Brasa, young Tidus, the unnamed fayth, and Cid will only appear in the second half.

▼ A preview image of the stage background

The Final Fantasy X kabuki play opens at Tokyo’s IHI Stage Around Theater on March 4 and runs through April 12, with online ticket reservations available here.

Related: Final Fantasy X kabuki official website

Top image: Final Fantasy X kabuki official website

Insert images: Final Fantasy X kabuki official website (1, 2)

