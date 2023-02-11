Just because you’re not a girl anymore doesn’t mean you have to leave the magical girl adventures behind.

Pretty Cure, more popularly known as PreCure, is Japan’s top magical girl anime franchise, and its primary fan base is made up of little girls. That said, the franchise is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, so there are a whole lot of fans who enjoyed PreCure’s early arcs who are now full-grown adults.

Those older PreCure fans are getting something tailored just for them this month, with a series of six for-adults PreCure novels. The six books share their titles with seasons of the PreCure anime. Starting with Futari wa Pretty Cure (Season 1), pictured above, the other novels in the lineup are Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart (Season 2)…

…Fresh Pretty Cure (Season 6)…

…HeartCatch PreCure (Season 7)…

…Suite PreCure (Season 8)…

…and Smile PreCure (Season 9).

The novel series was originally published between 2015 and 2016, but is being released with redone covers that better show off the cover illustrations drawn by the anime seasons’ character designers.

The novels are authored by members of the PreCure anime scriptwriting team. While the “for-adults” designation seems to be in reference to the reading level, so there’s no need to fear that the books have been stuffed full of explicit sex and violence, but publisher Kodansha promise that you can look forward to original stories not shown in the anime, giving deeper insight into the various Cures’ thoughts and emotions in the way only a novel can.

All six novels are available in both print and digital formats from Amazon Japan now, and if that’s still not enough PreCure for you, we’ve got a report on the giant mural in Tokyo that featured every magical girl in the series right here.

Source: Oricon News via Livedoor News via Otakomu

Top image: Amazon Japan/Kodansha

Insert images: Amazon Japan/Kodansha (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

