Seriously, it’s been a long, long time since these series aired, and now we feel really old.

What were you doing in 2010? Were you doing anything at all? Were you, perhaps, old enough to be watching anime?

No matter how old you get, there’s always a show out there to suit your pace of life. When you want to take a break from the dramatics of modern life and reconnect with your spirituality, or get a new burst of motivation from some singing schoolgirls, anime has your back. Still, the more anime you watch, the more it tends to blur together — hence why so many dyed-in-the-wool otaku were astonished to hear that these series last aired a new TV episode in 2010.

Here’s the top ten of these decade-old anime! Which ones have you watched recently?

10. Kuroshitsuji II

9. Durarara!!

8. A Certain Scientific Railgun

7. Nodame Cantabile Finale

6. HeartCatch PreCure!

Interestingly, the majority of these series so far are either spin-offs (A Certain Scientific Railgun), next chapters in an established story (Kuroshitsuji II, Nodame Cantabile Finale) or instalments in a true and trusted franchise (Pretty Cure changes casts and settings each year; Durarara!! came hot off the heels of cult hit Baccano!, another anime based on light novels by the same author).

Let’s check out the top five in more detail.

5. Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist : Brotherhood (2009/2010) Opening 1 - again https://t.co/xtlCafKmwH —

Openings Animes (@SecondsAnimes) February 12, 2016

Hiromu Arakawa’s beautifully contained and achingly emotional shonen epic started life as a monthly manga serial in 2001, whereupon it quickly got picked up to be turned into an anime in 2003. Unfortunately, as the series had yet to be finished, the 2003 anime took a very dramatic veer away from the manga’s events; this was addressed in 2009, when the anime was reinvented at Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood in order to more closely follow the story in the source material. Its original run ended in 2010, but its lasting impact on fans worldwide can be felt to this day. Ed’s alchemist escapades are just as vivid and inspiring today as they were almost twenty years ago, let alone ten!

4. K-On!!

K-ON!! ↬ HTT (Houkago Tae Time) - GO! GO! MANIAC ↬ 2010 ↬ 1st opening of 2nd season of K-ON! https://t.co/Sd7abXsk6Q —

ᴀsɪᴀ ✨ mam zepsuty klawisz w, dlatego piszę v (@sIut4oikawa) March 14, 2020

K-On!! is notable on two fronts: not only is it a major landmark in the rising popularity of “cute girls doing cute things” moe anime, a genre that has only grown in strength and power as the years go by, but it is one of the first anime to specifically combine said genre with music. While earlier anime like Nana and Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad showcased characters in bands, K-On!! took the leap to make its fictional band as popular as one in the real world. The show’s opening theme, Go! Go! Maniac, was the first anime theme song to ever top Japan’s music charts. Yui, Mio, Ritsu, Azusa and Tsumugi paved the way for all kinds of anime girl bands to follow in their footsteps.

3. Inuyasha: The Final Act

Day 117 Anime: Inuyasha The Final Act Song: Kimi ga inai Mirai Artist: Do As Infinity #Inuyasha #RumikoTakahashi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

RubyLovesAnime (@rubyred1120) November 09, 2019

Everyone’s favorite wolf boy Inuyasha has been scampering across TV screens since 2000, and that first series spanned a colossal 167 episodes that ended in 2003. The original manga bounded onwards for 21 more volumes, and a second anime series began airing a year after artist Rumiko Takahashi drew his adventures with Kagome to a close. This ran for 26 episodes, ensuring that Inuyasha’s entire epic journey was rendered in animated form for future generations. Seeing as it took twenty years to complete, it’s no wonder people lost track of when exactly it ended.

2. Animal Detective Kiruminzoo

Animal Detective Kiruminzoo (2009) Opening. https://t.co/zAvKJ7gDgw —

Mahou Shoujo GIF (@mahoushoujogif) December 29, 2019

Coming in as a surprise dark horse contender is this adorable magical comedy created by Shoji Kawamori — yes, the co-creator of the Macross franchise. This story focuses on twins, Riko and Rimu, who use the magical compact they found in their attic to transform into all kinds of animals! The series ran for 50 episodes before it ended in September 2010, and seems like a perfect fit for kids who like Animorphs-style furry antics, PreCure, or both.

But who is the top of the pile? Japanese voters decided that they were most surprised to learn that this show finished in 2010, despite its firm place in the cultural consciousness.

1. Hidamari Sketch×☆☆☆

Hidamari Sketch × ☆☆☆ ep.11 @ 16:40.59 "I wonder what we'll be working on a year from now..." #HidamariSketch https://t.co/KPKRxulhCF —

Mecharin Mizunashi (@MMecharin) April 01, 2020

Though Hidamari Sketch (Sunshine Sketch) first hit TV in 2007, telling the sweet and uncomplicated lives of four girls in their school’s art club: Yuno, Miyako, Hinano and Sae. It was followed up by a spate of sequel series. The third, Hidamari Sketch×☆☆☆, introduced two new protagonists — Nazuna and Nori — to the main line-up. Unlike other series listed here, the Hidamari Sketch franchise did actually receive one more season in 2012, the longest gap between seasons for the show. Still, this series in particular is subject to repeats due to how it tells one of its gentle, soothing storylines in chronological order; Hidamari Sketch typically jumps from month to month with each episode, telling seasonal stories in an anachronistic fashion.

You may recognize the art style from a similarly dated TV show — 2011’s Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s cast is designed by the author, Aoki Ume. Unfortunately Madoka was one year shy of the cut-off!

Do you have some favorite nerdy memories from 2010? I personally remember staying up late to watch The Tatami Galaxy as it aired, sans subtitles, which is definitely not the way to watch it as a relatively inexperienced speaker of Japanese. Let us know your favorites in the comments!

