With the release of Pokémon X and Y in 2013, the series’ left bitmapped visuals behind and went to polygonal models. It’s a switch most other popular video game franchises had made years earlier, and with polygons now being the industry norm, no one was surprised when Scarlet and Violet, the newest Pokémon games, arrived last September with their casts made of polygons too.

However, Pokémon doesn’t strive for photo-realism, and looking at the polygonal people encounter in Scarlet and Violet, you might find yourself daydreaming about what they’d look like rendered in the art style of the pre-polygon games. Japanese Twitter user @Roncally_Hayate did more than just daydream, though, and created awesome bitmap versions of eight Scarlet and Violet gym leaders!

Across the top row are Larry, Grusha, Ryme, and Tulip and below them stand Brassius, Katy, Kofu, and Iono. @Roncally_Hayate didn’t just create a single image for each of them either, as they’re all expressively animated. As an extra-special treat for veteran fans, @Roncally_Hayate chose to specifically emulate the character design traits of Pokémon Black and White, the last of the bitmapped mainline Pokémon games

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, @Roncally_Hayate also remixed the Scarlet and Violet gym leader battle background music to evoke Black and White’s Nintendo DS sound suite soundtrack.

In recent years, we’ve seen a number of older Pokémon titles get remakes that replace their original 2-D graphics with shiny new polygons, and odds are we’ll never see another mainline entry with pixel art as its primary motif, but at least @Roncally_Hayate is here to show us how cool it could look if one did.

Source: Twitter/@Roncally_Hayate via IT Media

Images: Twitter/@Roncally_Hayate

