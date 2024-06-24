Photo spots, special merch, and a visit from Captain Pikachu himself!

Tokyo’s Skytree is one of the biggest tourism attractions in the city, and definitely the tallest. The 634-meter (2,080-foot) spire offers amazing views from its observation floors, and now there’s another reason to check it out, as the Skytree is starting a collaboration with the Pokémon franchise that runs all summer long.

Specifically the tie-up is with Pokémon Horizons, the newest arc of the Pokémon anime series and the animated work’s first entry set in the Paldea region of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, in which aspiring Pokémon Masters Liko and Roy step into the spotlight as the new human protagonists.

During the event, which kicks off on June 25, the Skytree Round Theater will be playing a special video program nightly, but it’s far from the only visual salute to the series. The elevators that carry visitors up to the top observation floors will be decked out in Pokémon artwork, and the deck will be filled with photo spots and retrospective displays of the Rising Volt Tacklers’ adventures and the Poké-pals they’ve met along the way.

The top floor of the highest observation deck is a spiraling upwards slope, and at the very end is what’s sure to be one of the most popular photo spots, when you can snap a photo with Captain Pikachu.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper anime collaboration without some themed drinks and sweets, would it? The Floor 340 Skytree Cafe will be serving up Liko and Floragato Melon Sodas and Captain Pikachu Fizzy Ginger Mango drinks for fruity refreshment, plus parfaits and cupcakes with Pokémon artistic accouterments.

But the grandest-scale part of the event is that the entire Skytree itself will be illuminated in special Pokémon-themed colors every Saturday night, plus select other dates, throughout the summer! Each night the illumination will cycle through six color patterns: Floragato green, Fuecoco red, Quaxly blue, Captain Pikachu yellow, Terapagos purple, and Charizard red.

The Pokémon illumination will take place at the following times:

● 7:45 p.m.-midnight

June 25, 28, 29, and 30

July 6, 13, 20, and 27

● 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

July 27

● 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

August 3, 10, 11, and 12

● 7:15 p.m.-midnight

August 17, 24, and 31

● 7 p.m.-midnight

September 7, 14

● 6:30 p.m.-midnight

September 21

Finally, the Skytree Shop, located on the first floor of the entertainment complex at the base of the Skytree (and which requires no admission ticket), will be selling exclusive Skytree-themed Pokémon merch (cookies, hand towels, tote bags, and key holders)…

…and Captain Pikachu himself will be stopping by to greet fans daily from June 25-28 and August 19-22, though you’ll need to entire an online lottery (here) to snap pictures standing right next to him.

The Pokémon/Skytree collaboration runs from June 25 to September 24.

Source, images: PR Times

