New limited-edition range reminds us what happiness is.

In September last year, Starbucks caused a stir when they debuted a brand new collection of goods in collaboration with Peanuts, the iconic comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

The collaboration became such a success that the chain has now unveiled a second collaboration, and like the first, this new range is based around the concept of happiness.

So what is happiness? Let’s look to the range to find the answers, starting with the Peanuts Lucy Stainless Puchi Bottle (4,350 yen [US$33.23]).

While Lucy makes her feelings known to Snoopy on the 200-millilitre (6.8-ounce) puchi bottle, Snoopy and Woodstock share the joy with Franklin on the other puchi bottle in the series.

▼ Peanuts Franklin Stainless Puchi Bottle (4,350 yen)

The joy continues with two larger 355-millilitre stainless steel bottles, priced at 4,700 yen each.

▼ Peanuts Snoopy Brothers Stainless Bottle Green

▼ Peanuts Sally Stainless Bottle Pink

The largest 473-millilitre bottles in the series are priced at 4,900 yen each.

▼ Peanuts Charlie Brown Stainless Bottle Orange

▼ Peanuts Beagle Scout Stainless Bottle Red

▼ There’s also a 355-millilitre Peanuts Charlie Brown Glass Mug, for 3,300 yen…

▼ …and a 2,550-yen gift card, to remind us that “Happiness is Playing Your Own Melody“

While this collection may seem considerably smaller than the one we enjoyed last year, fear not — this is only the first instalment in this year’s Starbucks x Snoopy range.

All the goods above will be on sale online from 6:00 a.m. on 22 March, while the second range of yet-to-be-announced goods will be coming our way a week later, on 29 March. Until then, feel free to tempt yourself with the American diner range, which is currently on sale for a limited time!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

