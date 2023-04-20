An urban oasis, mostly known only to locals.

There are many meeting spots around Shinjuku Station, but given that it’s the busiest train station in the world, they all tend to be very crowded. However, for those in the know, there’s an urban oasis that’s not only a quiet meeting spot, but a great place to capture some gorgeous night view photos that’ll have everyone wondering where you were when you took them.

▼ Not a lot of tourists know about this place, as it’s tucked away above street level at Shinjuku Station.

Despite flying under the radar, the spot is easy to get to — simply walk out of Shinjuku Station’s new South Gate exit, and in front of the Shinnan ticket gate, you’ll find Suica Penguin Park, which also goes by the name “Suica Penguin Plaza” or “Suica Penguin Square“.

The Suica Penguin, the mascot for the Suica prepaid rechargeable contactless smart card used on Tokyo trains and buses, greets visitors to the area.

With benches and foliage, this is a great place to stop for a rest away from the crowds.

However, those looking to take things up a level will do well to make their way over to the escalators…

▼ …where they’ll be taken up to the bus terminal!

That’s right — this secret night view spot is actually located at the Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal, more commonly known as “Basuta Shinjuku” (“バスタ新宿”). While it functions as a bus terminal, its fourth-floor location affords it a marvellous view over Penguin Plaza and the rail lines trailing in and out of Shinjuku Station.

▼ With views like this, it’s like an open-air observation deck.

From here, you can get a fantastic view of Takashimaya Times Square and Docomo Tower, two of Shinjuku’s most iconic skyscrapers.

▼ Trainspotters will also enjoy the train traffic below.

The lights in Suica Penguin Park make for a gorgeous sight when viewed or photographed from above, giving it a romantic atmosphere that also lends itself well to dates.

The bus terminal and the plaza below it opened to the public in 2016, so it’s still relatively new compared to well-known night view spots like the observation deck at the nearby Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

Personally, we prefer quiet spots like this to really let the beauty of the city seep in through our pores. Sometimes the most memorable moments on a trip to the megalopolis are those quiet times of solace found in tucked-away spots known only to locals.

If that sounds like a bit of you, you now know where to go. But shhhh…don’t let anyone know we told you!

