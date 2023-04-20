Six-piece collection adds some shadow warrior fun to your workday.

Shadow warriors are part of the fabric of Japan, with their legacy living on today at a number of places, like at the ninja dojo in Tokyo and the trick house inn.

For those who want to experience the shadow warrior life from the comfort of home, there’s now a way to do that too, thanks to the new “Chiisana Ninja” capsule toy collection from Tarlin.

▼ “Chiisana Ninja” translates to “Small Ninja”

The six-piece collection features shadow warriors going about their business on a miniature scale and with a few desktop flourishes to help you through your workday.

▼ There’s “kunai“, which translates to “ninja throwing knives“…

▼ …”Kumogakure” (“vanishing behind a cloud”)…

▼ …”Shuriken” (“throwing stars”)…

▼ …”Kabenobori” (“wall climbing”)…

▼ …”Kakureminojutsu” (“ninja art of camouflage”) — Eraser…

▼ …and “Kakureminojutsu” (“ninja art of camouflage”) — Battery Charger.

We’ve gotta say, little ninjas on a mission sounds like a great way to keep us motivated in our own missions as we make it through the workday. And the ninja art of camouflage items are sure to bring a smile to your dial every time you look at them!

The capsule toys retail for 300 yen (US$2.23) each, and Tarlin says they’re not able to advise on exact sales locations, instead asking customers to look for the collection at capsule toy machines around the country. So it looks like we’ll have to set out on our own ninja mission to find them!

Source: Tarlin via Japaaan

Images: Tarlin ©tarlin international.,co.ltd

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!