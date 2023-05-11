Residents startled by sight visible from prefectural capital.
On Wednesday night, residents of Okinawa looked up and saw something startling. A streak of fiery light was moving across the darkened sky, heading from west to east.
【#火の玉のようなもの— NHK沖縄さぁたぁちゃん (@okinawa_nhk) May 10, 2023
沖縄県内各地で目撃相次ぐ】
１０日午後８時半ごろ、うるま市安慶名で視聴者が撮影した映像には、上空をゆっくりと移動する火の玉のようなものが確認できます。#沖縄NEWSWEB#火球https://t.co/hVv0D0Ct8M pic.twitter.com/3VbtJ6FouJ
The light became visible in the prefectural capital of Naha at around 8:30, and was clearly trailing behind some sort of flying or falling object.
【沖縄で｢#火の玉｣目撃相次ぐ】— news zero (@ntvnewszero) May 10, 2023
ＳＮＳには #隕石 #流れ星 など投稿が
午後８時半過ぎに撮影された映像
「町の方に落ちていった」
目撃談も…正体は？
専門家は背景に #中国 の存在を指摘#newszero pic.twitter.com/TvvBDxHjEX
This wasn’t a momentary flash, either, as onlookers watched the streak for several minutes. It was bright enough that it could be easily seen from street level, even in downtown Naha.
なんか怖かった、最初平行して飛んでて銀河鉄道かと思った #沖縄 #国際通り #隕石 #ロケット残骸 #火球 #火の玉 pic.twitter.com/lq75T733Dr— 🥩 (@oqBINJSyfy2ad2u) May 10, 2023
沖縄の空に火の玉？飛行物体？— こくあ児童クラブ (@kokua0401) May 10, 2023
特に何もなかったらいいけど、不気味だよね…🥶#火の玉 #飛行物体 #沖縄の空 #上空 #不気味 #ミサイル では絶対ない事を願う🙏 pic.twitter.com/hXDLM53pRm
Considering North Korea’s penchant for firing missiles over Japan, some were troubled by the sight. However, Japanese scientists say what they were seeing wasn’t a new North Korean launch, but most likely the effects of a Chinese rocket launch from last year. On November 5, China sent up a Long March 3B rocket carrying a satellite to be put into orbit. The project was a one-way trip, but it wasn’t until this week that certain parts of the rocket would fall back into earth’s atmosphere. Researchers at Okinawa’s Ishigakijima Astronomical Observatory projected that to happen just around the time people in Okinawa started seeing the light in the sky, and judging by the light’s specific position, the scientists believe what people were observing was the debris catching fire during reentry.
▼ Video of the Chinese rocket’s launch last November
Long March 3B Y91 successfully launched ChinaSat-91 on Nov.05 at ~11:50UTC from Xichang Satellite Launch Center. https://t.co/NRbhybyCRy https://t.co/oLXWdj3vau pic.twitter.com/k9phuXiqlI— China 'N Asia Spaceflight 🚀🛰️🙏 (@CNSpaceflight) November 5, 2022
Surprising as it may have been, researchers and officials say the debris posed no security or safety threat to Japan, and no reports have been made of any related injuries or property damage.
Sources: NHK News Web, Nitele News, NSF
Top image: Pakutaso
