Kiki’s Delivery Service comes along for the ride too.

Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli’s chain of official merchandise shops, has been releasing special flower pots for Mother’s Day as far back as 2015.

The pots, or “diorama boxes” as the chain now calls them, are delivered with a bunch of fresh carnations, making them the perfect gift for Ghibli-loving mothers everywhere.

This year, there are three sets to choose from, with two featuring characters from Studio Ghibli’s 1988 anime movie My Neighbour Totoro and one featuring some familiar faces from the 1989 film Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The first option in the lineup is the My Neighbour Totoro Three Wheeler Vehicle and Carnation Set.

Priced at 9,680 yen (US$70.97), this option includes the diorama box set, valued at 7,700 yen, a bunch of “Pretty Strawberry” carnations, valued at 880 yen, a message card, a card with instructions on flower care, and postage, valued at 1,100 yen. One of the great things about this particular set is it comes with two individual items — a gorgeous three-wheeler loaded with Mei and Satsuki Kusakabe’s family belongings, as seen in the movie when they move to the country with their father, and an equally gorgeous Totoro.

▼ You can keep Totoro with the sisters or move it somewhere else to spread the Ghibli magic around your home.

Another great thing about all of these sets is the boxes can be reused again as flower receptacles or they can be reused to hold any number of small items, making them cute and practical as well.

▼ You can have fun playing with the storyline by adding things like cookies to the load.

The next item in the lineup is the Jiji and Lily and Carnation Set, which is slightly less expensive, at 9,460 yen

▼ There’s no separating these two characters, but why would you want to, when their love is so adorable?

It’s a sweet expression of love that’ll remain well past the blooms, either as a pen holder or a place to stash your favourite perfume or room spray.

The final item in the lineup is, in our opinion, the pièce de résistance of the whole collection. Priced at 11,000 yen, this set would put a smile on anyone’s face, as it’s a miniature version of Mei and Satsuki’s country home from the movie!

Called the Everyone’s Kusakabe House and Magical Tutu Set, this one comes with a bunch of “Magical Tutu Cherry Red” carnations, as well as the standard message card and flower care card. The pot is like a work of art, capturing the bucolic beauty of the Kusakabe house, where Totoros hide and set out on adventures on a daily basis.

To be fair, it won’t just be mothers wanting to treat themselves to these special flower deliveries on Mother’s Day. So whether you’re a mother or not, if you’d like to purchase one of these be sure to place your orders at stores between 10 March and 30 April, or online from 12 p.m. on 10 March to 12 p.m. on 2 May, with deliveries scheduled for 10-14 May.

Source, images: PR Times

