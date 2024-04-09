Totoro, the Catbus, and Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service are now super absorbent…and fully cute.

If you’re ever in the market for a towel, Japan is a great place to shop for them, as you’ll find a greater variety of shapes and sizes, especially on the smaller end, as people commonly carry pocket-sized hand towels with them from a young age.

While these hand towels are usually used for drying your hands after washing them in public restrooms, they come in handy for a wide variety of situations when absorption is needed. If you’re after absorption with an added boost of cuteness, though, you can’t go wrong with this new range from Studio Ghibli, which covers hand towels and bath mats featuring some of their well-known anime characters.

The hand towels, which are 15 by 20 centimetres (5.9 by 7.9 inches) in size, come with a strap for hanging them on bathroom walls, or even bags and children’s rucksacks so they’re always at the ready, and they come in three designs.

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

▼ The Catbus from My Neighbour Totoro

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

The soft and shaggy microfibre material is quick drying, so the hand towels won’t easily wet your belongings, and they can be paired with a series of bath mats, or “Free Mats” as the studio is calling them, in three designs.

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

▼ The Catbus from My Neighbour Totoro

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

The hand towels are priced at 2,200 yen (US$14.50) each, while the mats are priced at 2,700 yen each, and the entire range is in stock now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores in Japan and online.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku ( 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!