Fuzzy friends from Kiki’s Delivery Service and Spirited Away also appear as scrunchies.

Watching the Studio Ghibli classic My Neighbor Totoro, it’s hard not to feel jealous of the human characters. After all, they get to live in the same town as the cuddly titular forest spirit!

But now there’s a way for you to have Totoro be even closer than your neighbor, thanks to Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku’s adorable new Totoro earrings.

Coming along with Totoro on this fashion foray are Jiji, the black cat from Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Spirited Away’s Boh, in mouse form. Since all three of the Ghibli cast members have a coat of fluffy fur, their likenesses are embroidered, for a fun, fuzzy feel, and the designers promise they’re light and comfortable to wear even for extended periods.

Pierced ears aren’t quite as common in Japan as they are in some other countries, so in addition to the stud-type earrings shown above, each of the designs is also available in a clip-on style as well.

Already have other fashion plans for your ears? No problem. The trio are also happy to serve as hair scrunchies.

While there’s never really a bad time for Ghibli fashion, they’re an especially good choice for the fall and winter seasons, with the soft fabric embroidery bringing to mind images of soft, warm sweaters.

The earrings and clips are both priced at 1,760 yen (US$16) and the scrunchies are even more affordable at 1,430 yen each. They’re all be available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here later this month, and while the sight of them is sure to put a smile on the face of any fellow fan you pass by while out and about, they’re also casual enough to wear around the house as you sip a cup of hot tea from your Ghibli drinkware.

Source, images: PR Times

