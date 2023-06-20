Quick-thinking senior puts what he learned at his old job to use one more time.

A lot of senior citizens get up pretty early, including, apparently, Hiromitsu Senba. The 86-year-old resident of Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, was up and out of bed at around 5:40 a.m. on the morning of Monday, June 5, when he spotted something unusual: someone was sitting in the road near his house.

He saw that it was a young woman in her 20s with her head slumped forward onto her knees. Intoxicated and passed out, she’d apparently been partway home from a night of drinking when all the alcohol caught up to her, and she soon slid onto her side, lying in the lane cars drive down.

A less compassionate senior might have grumbled about the sloppy irresponsibility of kids these days, but not Senba. Instead, he went back into his house, took out some traffic cones, and set them up in the street to alert drivers that there was someone collapsed in the lane and that they needed to slow down and go around her. After placing a call for emergency medical services, Senba, who used to work as a security guard and seems to still own some equipment related to the job, grabbed a light-up baton from his house and stood in the street waving it and directing traffic until help arrived.

“I didn’t want her to get hit by a car if I just left her there like she was when I found her,” Senba said. “Young people are the ones who are going to take care of the future, so I wanted to help her.”

The woman was later safely reunited with her family, and on June 13 Senba was presented with a certificate of commendation from the Saitama Prefectural Police’s Warabi precinct.

