This one-of-a-kind new studio is for soon-to-be mothers who also want to shine as women.

Located a five-minute walk from Gotanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line, photo studio Belly Couture opened on the first of this month. Its founder noticed how many pregnant women have a tendency to think fashion is just not for them anymore when their bellies start to grow. Therefore, the studio intends to highlight the beauty of soon-to-be mothers as confident women while in their care.

Along those same lines, Belly Couture believes that jewelry has the potential to make a woman shine even brighter. What better way is there to decorate a growing baby bump than with intricate designs made using maternity-friendly paint that resembles shining jewelry, lamé, and some strategically placed stones?

▼ The designs are directed by a body artist who’s won international awards.

The whole look comes together with the addition of a stylish suit and some small accessories to further draw out the model’s natural glow. Women can choose a suit ensemble from one of four colors–white, black, beige, or gray.

The next step is for them to choose their favorite photoshoot theme from six options. Pictured below from top to bottom, left to right, they are:

● Simple background (white)

● Simple background (black)

● Flower pose (20 flower choices)

● Fantastical mirror shot

● Cool and chic (“The New Yorker”)

● Family shot

Professional hair and makeup artists add the finishing sparkling touches for a truly glamorous getup. We sure hope that the baby looks back on their mother someday and applauds the effort to make them stylish from the start.

Belly Couture is currently offering two photoshoot plans: the Basic Plan for 132,000 yen (US$930.70) or the Special Plan for 165,000 yen. Both plans include application of the maternity paint, a suit outfit change, accessories, and hair and makeup services. The Basic Plan comes with a choice of two photoshoot themes and 75 touched-up images while the Special Plan comes with a choice of four photoshoot themes and 100 touched-up images. For the rest of June, the studio is offering a special opening discount of 30,000 yen off either plan.

After working up an appetite taking photos, all of the soon-to-be shining mom models should also consider indulging in some pregnancy-safe sushi.

Business information

Belly Couture

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Nishigotanda, 2-12-15 Gotanda Riirahaitaun 707

東京都品川区西五反田 2-12-15 五反田リーラハイタウン707

Website

Source: PR Times, Belly Couture

Images: PR Times

[ Read in Japanese ]