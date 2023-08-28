Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal isn’t just watered-down Asahi Super Dry.

Asahi Super Dry is Japan’s favorite brand of beer, so it was a big deal when Asahi Breweries changed its recipe for the first time ever last year. Now they’ve created a new member of the Super Dry extended family, Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal.

Yes, “Dry” is in the official name twice, but Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal isn’t an extra-dry version of Super Dry, nor is it a Sailor Moon Crystal-themed brew. Instead, Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal is a low-alcohol version of Super Dry. While the standard Super Dry is 5 percent alcohol by volume, Dry Crystal is 3.5 percent, as indicated on its can.

Despite the lower alcohol content, Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal won’t have a watery or bland taste, Asahi Breweries assures us. Don’t worry, it’s not happoshu, Japan’s much-maligned class of low-priced, low-malt alcoholic beverages, and Asahi Breweries is promising a satisfyingly full flavor, achieved in part through the use of Polaris hops and a higher-than-average fermentation rate for Dry Crystal.

▼ Though similar in design, the Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal and Asahi Super Dry cans have different colorings, with a red pull tab for Dry Crystal.

Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal is, by the way, not to be confused with Asahi Dry Zero, Asahi Brewing’s zero-alcohol beer.

Dry Crystal is specifically a beer for when you want some alcohol, but not a lot. It will, somewhat ironically, be offered in not only a regular-size 350-milliliter (11.8-ounce) can, but also a 500-milliliter one that, mathematically, will provide you with exactly as much alcohol as a 350-milliliter can of standard five-percent-alcohol Asahi Super Dry does.

All that said, the idea of a lower alcohol spinoff of Super Dry isn’t without merit if you’re drinking not just for the buzz, but to quench your thirst as well, especially since Super Dry’s crisp flavor and clean finish have given it a reputation as one of the most refreshing brews on the market.

Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal goes on sale October 11, at which point we’ll tell our boss we need to purchase a case for research purposes.

Source: PR Times, Asahi Breweries via IT Media

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Ashi Breweries (1, 2, 3), PR Times

