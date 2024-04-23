The project will feature crowdsourced redesigns of the real original capsules.

Some famous Japanese architectural structures are getting a new chance to live on. Hello! Renovation, a renovation company that specializes in revitalizing akiya vacant houses, announced a new project in which they will restore five retired Nakagin Capsules to capsule hotel rooms with a gorgeous view.

▼ Here’s the view you could see when staying here.

The Nakagin Capsules were built in 1972 as designer capsule-sized apartments, designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa. Each capsule measures a cozy 2.7 by 4.2 by 2.55 meters (8.85 by 13.77 by 8.36 feet). Their unique design earned them a cult following, and a SoraNews24 reporter was lucky enough to live in one of them before they were demolished in 2022.

▼ Hello! Renovation claimed the capsules in a Chiba Prefecture warehouse where some of them are being saved.

While many of the remaining capsules will be sent to museums for display, Hello! Renovation’s five capsules will be relocated to Soleil no Oka at the southern tip of Kanagawa Prefecture, only a couple of hours by public transportation from Tokyo. Soleil no Oka overlooks Sagami Bay and faces west, meaning guests at the capsule hotels may be able to witness some awesome sunsets.

▼ Here’s an aerial view of the Soleil no Oka area.

The project is accepting general applications for each capsule’s interior design, so the appearance of the restored capsules is still a mystery. The results of the design contest will be announced at the end of May, and the capsules should be up and running by autumn of this year, so keep an eye out with us for the results!

Source: PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, ©SoraNews24

