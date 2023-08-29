It’s perfect for butchers, bakers, and candlestick makers.

Even though Japan has many options for private karaoke experiences, from one-person booths and voice muffling cups to systems built into ferris wheels, some people might still feel too self-conscious to belt out their favorite songs.

For those people, luxury hotel chain Hoshino Resorts is offering Kaijyo Karaoke which literally means “karaoke on the ocean.” Hoshino’s Risonare Atami resort will hold Kaijyo Karaoke every Monday afternoon from 4 September to 27 November in which up to four people will be set out to sea in a large tub where they can enjoy karaoke and caviar in open seclusion.

For 40,000 yen (US$273) those who book the experience will be taken to the shore of the Minami Atami area in Shizuoka Prefecture and taken about 30 minutes out to sea at a comfortable distance from prying eyes.

▼ “I think of childhood friends and the dreams we had…♪“

There they can enjoy one hour of karaoke on plush cushioned seats with a bottle of champagne. The 2.5-meter (8-foot) tub is made of hinoki wood and also comes equipped with tambourines and maracas. And for an additional 15,000 yen ($100) customers can order some bruschetta with caviar and ricotta cheese.

And when it’s all over, the rooms at Risonare Atami aren’t too shabby at all. However, as you might have guessed from the private ocean karaoke and caviar, rooms are rather pricy, at 24,000 yen ($160) per person per night.

As far as Kaijyo Karaoke is concerned, however, it certainly seems to be the ultimate in singing seclusion, albeit in a potentially agoraphobic way. Knowing my luck the zombie apocalypse would break out at exactly the same time, leaving me stranded out there with an irritating shortage of Spandau Ballet songs on the machine.

Source: Hoshino Resorts Kaijyo Karaoke, PR Times

Images: PR Times

