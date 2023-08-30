Just the thing to wear for your next Pokémon Sleep session.

Last month saw the release of Pokémon Sleep, the mobile game that encourages healthy habits by rewarding you with Pokémon for getting solid and consistent sleep. Of course, it’s easier to catch some solid Zs if you’re dressed in comfortable, relaxing attire, and here to help with that is Gelato Pique.

Gelato Pique actually does sell gelato, but that’s really a tiny side gig for the company, whose primary focus is on making some of Japan’s coziest roomwear/pajamas. They’ve just unveiled a new Pokémon Sleep collaboration line, and the most eye-catching items in the lineup are definitely the fuzzy hooded parkas.

You can’t expect a Pokémon team-up to not include Pikachu, and since this is Pokémon Sleep we’re talking about, naturally Snorlax, the sleepiest species of Pocket Monster, is represented too. Rounding out the parka trio is Jigglypuff, who to less knowledgeable Pokémon fans might just be thought of as “that pink round one that was a donut for a while,” but which more knowledgeable Poké-scholars recognize as a Normal/Fairy-type Pokémon that has the power to put others to sleep with its singing voice.

Gelato Pique is best known for their extra soft garments, which feel almost like a fluffy sheep. Add in the ears on the hoods, and a promised tail on the back of the Pikachu parka, and it looks like wearing these will feel like getting a great big hug from your companion Pokémon.

The women’s parkas are offered in top/bottom sets, with either shorts or leggings with a leg warmer-style design below the knee.

Gelato Pique is also offering the Pikachu and Snorlax parkas, though not the Jigglypuff one, in men’s sizes, with comparatively longer “half pants” shorts.

Since Pokémon is a franchise with both adults and kids in its fanbase, all three parkas are also available in sets with shorts in “junior” (130 or 140 centimeters [51 or 55 inches] in height) sizes plus smaller “kids” sizes, and for even littler Pokémon Trainers, there are even baby onesies/rompers.

On the other hand, if you want your sleepwear to feature art used in Pokémon Sleep itself, there are pullover/long pants sets with pictures of snoozing Pokémon on the chest and hip.

These too come in both men’s and women’s sizes, though the guys’ garments are only for Pikachu and Snorlax, while the ladies’ choices also include Jigglypuff and Squirtle.

▼ The Squirtle one is a little light on lore, seeing as how Sleep Talk is the only sleep-related move the species learns, but the illustration is adorable.

Pikachu and Snorlax also show up on a pair of button-up shawl cardigans, with two different types of drowsy Pikachus.

Oh, and if you’ve found that using an eye mask improves the quality of your sleep, Gelato Pique has ones that, if used in conjunction with their corresponding parkas, will make you look exactly like a slumbering Snorlax or Pikachu.

Rounding out the collection are headbands, long T-shirts for sleeping in, and a few more pajama sets.

As with Gelato Pique’s previous Super Mario and Animal Crossing collaborations, it’s a cute and clever lineup. The brand isn’t known, though, for particularly low prices. The adult-size parka sets range in price from 17,490 yen (US$121) to 18,290 yen, while the junior sizes are 16,930, the kids’ 14,960, and the baby rompers 8,910. Fans do rave about how incredibly comfortable Gelato Pique’s roomwear is, though, so if you’re interested, you’ll probably want to put your order in quickly on the Gelato Pique online store here once the line goes on sale at noon on September 28.

Source, images: PR Times

