Takumi Armory is here to make Harajuku feel like an RPG starter town.
There’s no better place for fashion shopping in Tokyo than the Harajuku neighborhood. Whether your interests lie in the exuberant youth trends of the crowded shops on narrow Takeshita-dori street, the flagship shops of high-end global brands on the broad boulevard of Omotesando, or the up-and-coming Japanese design houses of the Uraharajuku backstreets, you’re sure to find something special to add to your wardrobe in Harajuku.
In addition to clothing stores, Harajuku also has a ton of accessory shops, and it’s getting an especially unique one soon with the opening of a fantasy role-playing game-style weapon shop.
【明日閉店する渋谷の #武器屋】— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 17, 2023
冒険者の皆さまに助けてほしいです！
買ってほしいです！ロミニングカトラス、チャームソード全属性各2本在庫あります！在庫0にしたいです！なぜなら！今月兵庫で作って渋谷に送ったため、解体荷積時ハイエース満載で剣を積みきれないからです！MAGNET109 pic.twitter.com/kGRJF03RPL
We’ve talked before about Takumi Armory, the cosplay weaponry division of Hyogo Prefeture-based company Takumi Kogei. Takumi Armory crafts a huge variety of uniquely awesome-looking replica armaments for fantasy-themed cosplayers, and they recently opened a pop-up shop in Shibuya, another neighborhood of downtown Tokyo, which can be seen in the tweets below.
【渋谷の武器屋閉店しました！】— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 18, 2023
3ヶ月間本当にありがとうございました！最高に楽しかったです！
MAGNETbySHIBUYA109 5F
未来を切り開け！そして思いを形に
ファンタジー武器屋タクミアーマリー
この次の投稿をリポスト(リツイート)お願いします☆ pic.twitter.com/kMMYARTRpY
【渋谷の武器屋で召喚魔法を手に入れろ】— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 10, 2023
「今日のおすすめコーナー」
皆さんがよく見るサイズは1番前の魔法陣Φ85mm「もっと大きなものを召喚したいなぁ」
M-Φ150mm-2,700円
L-Φ200mm-3,400円
LL-Φ290mm-6,500円
LLになると小さな召喚獣(ペット)も召喚可能だ！
マグネットby渋谷109 5階 #武器屋 pic.twitter.com/7N72eym3aR
Unfortunately, the Shibuya shop closed last Monday. The good news, though, is that instead of packing everything up and heading back to Hyogo, Takumi Armory’s Tokyo adventure will continue with the opening of a new store inside Laforet, one of Harajuku’s most famous and popular shopping centers.
▼ The Laforet building, with its silver circular top, can be seen in the right photo below.
【ラフォーレ原宿ポップアップ決定！】— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 12, 2023
ファンタジー #武器屋 タクミアーマリー
10/1(日)-11/26(日) B0.5F
期間限定ショップを開催します！
1人でも多く方に知ってほしいです！
リポスト(リツイート)応援お願いします！#ラフォーレ原宿 @Laforet_H
「原宿に異世界ゲートが開く」 pic.twitter.com/cPsn38a43y
“Our goal is to have visitors tell us that our great axe and great scythe fantasy weapons are cute,” says Takumi Kogei president Takumi Orii of opening a cosplay weapon shop in the mecca of Japan’s kawaii fashion culture.
▼ Takumi Armorys steampunk gatling gun, which was on display at the Shibuya shop
【タクミアーマリーの世界観①】— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 18, 2023
渋谷の武器屋でたくさんの方が回してくれたあのガトリング。タクミアーマリーの世界ではどんなキャラクターが使ってるの？
スチームパンクドレスの可愛い女の子がぶっ放して使っているんだ。
(衣装デザイン.制作.モデル:匠工芸副社長
桃井鈴 @Suzu_momoi ) pic.twitter.com/w11XSzE4If
A complete sales lineup for the Harajuku shop hasn’t been announced, but Takumi Armory has said that its stylish acrylic shorts swords and daggers will be o offer.
And for those who need some real-world practicality to go along with their fantasy aesthetics, the shop will also have such sensible items as magic circle coasters and cosplay gemstone keychains.
And even if you don’t go home with a weapon, shoppers who make purchases will still be offered a chance to pose with a greatsword or greataxe, bathed in the light of a full-size magic circle.
【Ozzさんでお衣装買っちゃった☆】@ozz_shibuya— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 16, 2023
MAGNETbySHIBUYA109 4F コンテ店
SHIBUYA109 B1F オネスト店
109にOzzさん2店舗あるんです！
衣装デザインがどれもカッコ良くて好きなんです。
5Fで武器買って、4Fで衣装買ってください。109で全て装備そろいます
ファンタジー #武器屋 pic.twitter.com/mUh574UHZ8
【渋谷で異世界体験しよう！】— (株)匠工芸＠ラフォーレ原宿B0.5F 10/1武器屋開店 (@takumikougei) September 9, 2023
オープンスレイヤー シルバー
チャームソード光属性
お買上げありがとうございます！
スタンダードクラス冒険者認定
ユウさん@alVuQZNGf87jmIy
マグネットby渋谷109 5階
ファンタジー武器屋タクミアーマリー pic.twitter.com/v4VGlbPn6L
As with Takumi Armory’s Shibuya stint, the Harajuku weapon shop will only be open for a limited time, from October 1 to November 26, though if you still need equipment after that, there’s always the company’s online shop.
