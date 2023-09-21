Grown with fertiliser made from used coffee grounds, this is just one of the stars of Coffee Fun Week.

October 1 is International Coffee Day, and to mark the occasion, Starbucks is stretching the celebrations out for two whole weeks, dubbing it “Coffee Fun Week“.

Overlooking the fact that “Coffee Fun Fortnight” would be a more accurate name, the celebrations are set to begin on 27 September with the release of three new drinks. The Chocolate Mousse Latte, available in both hot and cold versions, combines a shot of Blonde Espresso Roast with almond and hazelnut sauce and tops it all off with an airy mousse topping. It’ll be sold in a tall size only, priced at 579 yen (US$3.86) for takeout and 590 yen for dine-in.

The Iced Cappuccino was reportedly born from customers’ “persistent requests” to combine ice cream with their cappuccinos, and this one plays on that desire by adding a larger-than-usual amount of whipped milk foam to an icy cappuccino base. This drink will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 441-580 yen.

▼ The Chocolate Mousse Latte (left and middle), Iced Cappuccino (right)

While all three of these new drinks will be launched at the start of Coffee Fun Week, they’ll be on the menu even after the celebrations are over, with the Chocolate Mousse on sale until 31 October, and the Iced Cappuccino staying on as a new standard menu item with no end date.

▼ Another highlight of the celebrations is the release of two “Mocchiri Balls“, in Matcha and Pumpkin Milk flavours. “Mocchiri”, which means “springy,” is an apt description for these plump balls, which contain a light and airy dough wrapped around a sweet cream centre. These are particularly special, not only because they’re a new addition to the menu, but because they’re made with fertiliser containing used coffee grounds from Starbucks branches. ▼ The Mocchiri Balls will be on the menu from 27 September, with a yet-to-be-determined end date, sold in mixed tubs for 363 yen (takeout) or 370 yen (dine-in). These sweets are part of the chain’s new “Recycling Loop” initiative that extends the coffee bean journey beyond the in-store grounds. What was once a waste product is now being used to feed vegetable and green tea fields, and even the pastures that dairy cows feed on, essentially returning to the store in the form of vegetables, tea, and milk. ▼ This video provides a visual introduction to the process. Coffee Fun Week provides a good opportunity to highlight the journey of the coffee bean through Starbucks branches, and on 1 October, the actual date of International Coffee Day, branches around Japan will be offering free coffee tastings, so everyone can raise a cup of coffee to cheers the special day. So be sure to stop by Starbucks in Japan while the celebrations are happening, and keep in mind that if you visit before 10 October, you’ll be able to get a taste of the Osatsu Butter Frappuccino while you’re there!

