Is there anything you can’t do solo in Tokyo? You can get solo shabu shabu hot pot, have a “wedding”, and now you can even go to a cafe lounge exclusively for solo diners.

▼ This is just a sample of the chill solo atmosphere.

Solo Yama (whose logo appears at the top of this article) is a new cafe lounge in Tokyo’s central Shinjuku neighborhood, just a short walk from JR Shinjuku Station. To use the cafe lounge from 11 a.m. to 3:59 p.m., you need to pay 1,650 yen (US$11) for the first hour and 550 yen for every additional 15 minutes. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., it will run you 2,750 yen per hour.

▼ It may not be cost-efficient for some, but check out what’s included.

▼ That’s right: wine.

Along with free-flowing coffee and water, also included in the price is an array of wine, beer, and canned beverages you can select from at no additional cost.

If you’re hungry, there are solutions for that too, as the cafe also offers a selection of complimentary snacks and soups. There’s a modest additional fee for more substantial dishes, like Solo Yama’s “Famous Kurageri Rice”, a spicy keema curry made with clams and kikurage mushrooms, a quick and filling meal to power your private work session for 550 yen.

The seating choices are excellent as well. There are booths, sofas, terrace, counter, and rooftop seats all for parties of one, and some of the seats even have views of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. The rooftop area is also fully rentable for events, photoshoots, and more.

▼ Gaze upon the beauty of Shinjuku at night.

At Solo Yama, you get the most bang for your buck that you can get. Whether you’re popping in for just an hour-long work session or you want a taste of luxury for an afternoon or evening, Solo Yama has options for you.

Cafe lounge information

Solo Yama | ソロ山

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Nishi-shinjuku 1-15-9 Vintage1 8F

東京都新宿区西新宿1-15-9 VINTAGE1 8階

Open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (last entry 9:30 p.m.)

Closed Sundays

