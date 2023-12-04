You know, “that” sky…

The unbearable heat of this summer seems to have finally given way to chillier temperatures in Japan. As such, our bath-time correspondent Masanuki Sunakoma was excited to soak his troubles away in a piping hot bath once again.

And what better way to do that than with a nice aromatic bath bomb. Japan’s premier discount chain Don Quijote often has a wide selection of them, so Masanuki stopped by there on his way home from work and found something very peculiar.

The name of this product is The Color of That Sky (Ano Sora no Iro) and the package explains, “When you take a bath, remember the color of the sky on that day.” Masanuki had no idea what day it was talking about, but figured maybe he’d remember if he tried it out.

It cost 495 yen (US$3.37), which is a little higher than the normal range of 300 yen for a bath ball, and this one didn’t even come with a free toy inside like many do. Moreover, buying something at Don Quijote for 495 yen is like buying something for 700 yen anywhere else, so it really was a premium price. Masanuki chalked it up to being a more artistic kind of bath bomb.

The back of the package explains that there are three types of The Color of That Sky. Our reporter bought a soap-scented Clear Blue Spreading Summer Sky at 8:20 a.m. but it’s also available in Nostalgic with a Slightly Chilly Breeze Autumn Sky at 3:49 p.m. with the aroma of osmanthus and Feels Like It’s About to Snow Winter Sky at 9:04 p.m. which smells like white musk.

The bath bomb itself certainly looked like a bright summer sky and purported to make Masanuki’s bath water look the same way.

Well, there’s only one way to find out…

After being plopped into the hot bath, the bomb went off and started spinning in foamy glee.

The package also said the bath bomb would soften his skin, warm his body, and relieve fatigue, but all our reporter was interested in was remembering the color of the sky he saw on that day.

The ball began to spin around and fly through the increasingly blue water while painting white clouds in random patterns.

It still didn’t him remind him of that sky, but that began to matter less as he grew more and more entertained by the transformation of his bath water.

Truth be told, Masanuki’s expectations for The Color of That Sky were rather low, and he was just expecting the bomb to puke out a pale blue coloring to his bath. But this was much more entertaining than he expected and the soap scent, while not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about summer, is kind of summery if you want it to be.

After climbing into The Color of That Sky, the clouds gradually dissipated, but by that time the warmth of the 8:20 summer sun was permeating his body and transporting him away from this frigid late-autumn evening.

Overall, he was very impressed with this bath bomb and would recommend it to others. However, as an added layer of mystery to The Color of That Sky, he couldn’t find any information about it online. If you want to try it yourself, the only place we’re sure where it is would be the fifth floor of the Don Quijote store at the Southeast Exit of Shinjuku Station.

Store Information

Don Quijote Shinjuku Tonanguchi store / ドン・キホーテ 新宿東南口店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-36-16

東京都 新宿区新宿3丁目36-16

Open 24 hours

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

