To-to-raaaaaaawr!

Out of all the characters in Studio Ghibli’s many anime movies, Totoro, from the 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro, remains one of the most beloved amongst audiences around the world.

This means there’s no end to the merchandise dedicated to the cute character, who’s appeared on everything from US$2,450 wooden carvings to snuggly winter bags. No matter what type of product Totoro appears on, however, the one commonality is its look, as the character is usually presented in a friendly manner, with its mouth closed or sometimes invisible, drawing the focus to its large round eyes.

However, the newest range of Totoro merch has us viewing the character in a whole new light, because instead of capturing its gentle, placid side, it celebrates its wild side, showing the creature with its mouth open, as it does when it lets out a roar.

In the actual film, Totoro roars a couple of times, with one being when young girl Mei asks its name while sitting on its belly….

▼ …and another being at the bus stop, when the falling raindrops excite the beast.

The new plushies recall these moments from the movie, and there are three sizes to choose from.

▼ Small (3,960 yen), which measures 24 by 20 by 18 centimetres (9.5 by 7.9 by 7 inches)…

▼ …Medium (5,280 yen), 29 x 25 x 22 centimetres…

▼ …and Large (8,580 yen), 38 x 31 x 30 centimetres.

▼ Buy one or buy two…

▼ …or buy all three to create a family of roaring Totoros.

The new plushies went on sale on 1 December at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where you can also pick up some Totoro New Year’s decorations for a limited time.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Studio Ghibli (1, 2), Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

