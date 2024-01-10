Magical woman Cures get special food, drinks, and exclusive merch for fans who grew up with the series.

Over the course of the past two decades, Pretty Cure, known to fans as PreCure, has established itself as Japan’s premier magical girl anime TV franchise. Last fall, those 20 years of constant popularity allowed PreCure to do something practically unheard of in the genre, bringing back some of its former child protagonists and showing what happened after those magical girls grew up and became magical women with the for-adults Power of Hope: PreCure Full Bloom TV series.

Power of Hope aired its final episode last month, but that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of the grown-up Cures, as there’s a Power of Hope cafe opening this month in Tokyo.

Power of Hope Cafe -Adult Pretty Cure ’23-, as it’s officially called, will be coming to the Solamachi complex in Tokyo’s Oshiage neighborhood, located at the foot of the Tokyo Skytree. Inspired by the cafe at which Nozomi Yumehara (a.k.a. Cure Dream) and her friends gather at within the anime, the real-world Power of Hope Cafe will have dishes inspired by the returning cast members from Yes! PreCure 5 and its initial follow-up Yes! PreCure 5 GoGo plus exclusive merchandise featuring new illustrations of the characters.

Entree choices shown so far are a risotto (with chicken or seafood) and your choice of cream sauce in the image color of Nozomi, Rin, Urara, Komachi, Karen, or Kurumi…

…and an open-face sandwich with chicken and ham saluting Saki and Mai.

▼ Both entrees come with your choice of character art card for one of the represented Cures.

This being a Japanese cafe, there are, of course, fancy-looking desserts on the menu too.

▼ The Pancake of Hope, inspired by Power of Hope’s Clock Tower, comes with a delicate-looking butterfly-shaped cookie.

▼ The Adult PreCure Parfait Splash (available from January 12 to 24) features ice cream, fruit, granola, and popping candies, and comes with a Saki and Mai art card.

▼ From January 25 to February 12, the Adult PreCure Parfait GoGo, with panna cotta, yogurt, and a butterfly cookie, gets you a card with the six other Cures.

And on the beverage list, you’ll get a heart-shaped character art coaster…

…when ordering either the Big Apple-style non-alcoholic cocktail…

…White Wine-Style Drink (a white grape-flavored soft drink)…

…or Team PreCure Latte.

The coaster you receive, like the latte art, is random. You do get to pick which Cure you want, though, if you’re buying an acrylic character standee from the cafe’s merchandise corner…

…though it’s once again luck of the draw for the key holder charms and stickers.

If you want your Cures to stick together, there’s a pair of heart-shaped hand mirrors…

…and just for making a reservation at the cafe, you’ll receive one of three mini clear files.

Entree prices range from 1,690 to 1,790 yen (US$11.65 to US$12.35) and the desserts and drinks from 1,490 to 1,590, with the above-pictured drinks all 990 yen.

The Power of Hope Cafe will be open from January 12 to February 12, and reservations can be made online here.

Cafe information

Power of Hope Cafe -Adult Pretty Cure ’23- / キボウノチカラcafe ～オトナプリキュア’23～

Located at: Tokyo Oshiage Box Cafe & Space (Tokyo Solamachi branch) / 東京・押上：BOX cafe&space （東京ソラマチ店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage 1-1-2 Tokyo Skytree Town Sola Machi 1st florr

東京都墨田区押上1-1-2 東京スカイツリータウン・ソラマチ 1階

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!